Paolo Banchero's Buzzer-Beater 3-Pointer Lifts Magic Over Nets in OT! | NBA Highlights 2025 (2026)

In a thrilling NBA showdown, the Orlando Magic secured a dramatic win over the Brooklyn Nets, 104-103, courtesy of Paolo Banchero's overtime heroics. But this victory wasn't without its twists and turns, leaving fans on the edge of their seats! And what a way to end it!

With the game tied at 101 in the dying seconds of overtime, Banchero stepped up and banked in a 26-foot 3-pointer as time expired, stunning the Nets and sending the Magic into celebration. This clutch shot marked the culmination of a remarkable performance by Banchero, who led his team with 30 points.

The Magic, coming off a loss to the Washington team, found their groove against the Nets, extending their winning streak to eight games against them. Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. was a force to be reckoned with, contributing 20 points, while Tristan da Silva and Noah Penda added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

But here's where it gets intense: with just over a minute left in overtime, Brooklyn's Egor Demin drained a 3-pointer to take a 100-99 lead. Carter responded with a powerful dunk to put the Magic ahead, but Demin wasn't done, hitting another 3-pointer with 3.6 seconds on the clock. It seemed like Brooklyn had sealed the deal, but Banchero had other plans, sinking the game-winning shot.

The Nets had their chances in regulation, pulling within one point with 17 seconds left after Noah Clowney's jumper. Da Silva's dunk extended Orlando's lead, but Demin tied the game with a 3-pointer, leaving Banchero's last-second 30-footer just short. Michael Porter Jr. was a standout for Brooklyn with 34 points, and Demin added 18, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Magic's comeback.

This game was a testament to the Magic's resilience and the Nets' fighting spirit. But was it a lucky shot or a strategic masterpiece? The basketball world is buzzing with opinions.