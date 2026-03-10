Panto: A Lifeline for Actors This Christmas (2026)

For many actors, the festive season isn't just about twinkling lights and carols; it's about the life-saving embrace of pantomime. This beloved art form has become a crucial source of income and a creative haven for performers across the UK. But what makes panto so vital, and what challenges do its stars face? Let's dive in!

Actress Alicia Belgarde knows the pressure well. She jokes about the potential for a high-note showdown, recalling the chart-topping K-pop song 'Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters' that could be part of the show. Yet, even if faced with such a vocal feat, her love for the world of panto remains unwavering.

"It gets you into the Christmas spirit, and I just love working with people who have done many, many pantos before - I can learn so much," Alicia shares, highlighting the invaluable experience. She's currently bringing Aurora to life in 'Sleeping Beauty' at Central Theatre in Chatham.

Did you know? The UK Pantomime Association estimates around 260 pantos are running this season!

But here's where it gets controversial: while the stage is set for festive fun, it's not always a bed of roses for the actors. Alicia, juggling her role as Monica Geller in a 'Friends' musical parody tour, admits that securing a panto gig is essential for her income during the Christmas period.

Simon Sladen, chair of the UK Pantomime Association, confirms that Alicia's situation is far from unique. "This is your one time of the year where you might be able to guarantee work, particularly if you're going back to a venue year after year," he explains. He adds that for many, pantomime provides a guaranteed job for roughly a quarter of the year, from November to January.

While big names might earn 'big bucks,' the ensemble cast still have work to do. Equity and other unions are working to protect performers' rights, as not every pantomime offers an Equity standard contract. This raises a crucial question: are performers adequately compensated for their work in this cherished art form?

Despite the competitive nature of the industry, pantomime offers a space to hone skills and build a public profile. Alicia sees it as a chance to learn from seasoned performers. "I'm watching, I'm learning, I'm absorbing, I'm trying to be like a little sponge," she says. Simon agrees, emphasizing the importance of a strong work ethic and professionalism for career advancement.

And this is the part most people miss: it's not just actors who adore panto; audiences across the UK are flocking to see these shows. Simon notes that post-pandemic, pantomimes have seen some of the best box office statistics in history. Perhaps, as he suggests, we all need pantomime now more than ever!

Even though it has been around since the 16th century, the art form is constantly evolving. The cheesy jokes and fabulous dames aren't going anywhere, but shows are now embracing more queer narratives and characters, reflecting the values of the UK. "Luckily, no longer are we in the domain of the princess only wishing to marry a prince or having to be saved," Simon says.

Alicia describes the panto experience as a "little pressure cooker," where relationships are forged quickly due to the intense schedule.

What do you think? Are pantomimes a vital part of the entertainment industry, or do they need to evolve further to meet the needs of performers and audiences alike?