Pandora's Platinum Move: A Strategic Shift Amidst Challenging Market Conditions (2026)

Pandora is betting big on a shiny new strategy to turn its fortunes around after a lackluster holiday season left its fourth-quarter performance flat. But here's where it gets controversial: the Danish jewelry giant is turning to platinum-plated pieces, a bold move in an industry dominated by gold and silver. Could this be the game-changer Pandora needs, or is it a risky gamble in an uncertain market?**

Following a challenging 2025 marked by soaring precious metal prices, waning consumer confidence, and global economic turbulence, Pandora reported fourth-quarter sales of 11.86 billion Danish kroner ($1.87 billion). While organic revenue grew by 4%, the company's net profit dipped slightly by 0.7% to 2.85 billion Danish kroner compared to the previous year. For the full year, Pandora's revenues reached 32.55 billion Danish kroner ($5.15 billion), a 6% increase year-on-year, though falling short of its earlier 7-8% growth forecast.

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Berta de Pablos-Barbier, Pandora's new CEO, acknowledged the challenges, stating, 'We delivered 6% organic growth in 2025, but the macroeconomic environment proved tougher than anticipated.' She emphasized her priorities: boosting brand desirability, reducing reliance on volatile commodities, and driving sustainable profitability. And this is the part most people miss: Pandora's core charms business, which still accounts for nearly three-quarters of sales, remained stagnant, while its lab-grown diamond category, 'Fuel With More,' saw a 3% decline.

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The holiday season, typically a peak period, underperformed, particularly in North America, where like-for-like growth slowed to 2% due to reduced foot traffic. Europe and the Middle East saw a 1% overall decline, with strong performances in Spain, Poland, and Portugal offset by weaknesses in major markets like Italy, France, Germany, and the U.K. Latin America experienced a 7% slump, while the Asia-Pacific region grew modestly by 2%. In China, Pandora is streamlining its retail network, closing 95 concept stores, while Japan, though still a small market, showed promising growth, with revenues doubling in 2025.

Looking ahead, Pandora forecasts 2026 organic growth between -1% and 2%, with an EBIT margin of 21-22%. To diversify its offerings and reduce dependence on silver, the company is venturing into platinum-plated jewelry, a material that doesn't tarnish like silver. Is this a smart hedge against volatile metal prices, or a risky departure from Pandora's traditional appeal? The first platinum-plated pieces, including bestselling bracelets, will debut in 30 Northern European stores and online in the first quarter, with a global rollout of charms and other items planned for later in the year.

Adding to its strategic shift, Pandora appointed Philippa Newman, a seasoned executive with stints at Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Alexander McQueen, and Donna Karan, as its new chief product officer. Newman, who assumes her role on March 9, will play a key role in shaping Pandora's product innovation and brand evolution.

As Pandora navigates these new realities, the question remains: Will platinum be the key to its resurgence, or will it face resistance from consumers accustomed to its silver-centric offerings? What do you think? Is Pandora's platinum pivot a stroke of genius or a risky misstep? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Pandora's Platinum Move: A Strategic Shift Amidst Challenging Market Conditions (2026)

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