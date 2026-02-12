Palm Beach County School Bus Driver Removed: Safety Concerns Investigated | CBS12 News (2026)

Palm Beach County elementary bus driver removed amid safety complaint investigation

By Dani Travis

Published: February 3, 2026

A recent safety complaint has led to the removal of a school bus driver in Palm Beach County. The incident involves a driver for Calusa Elementary School's bus route 46 in Boca Raton, sparking concerns among parents. The school district, which received the complaint, cites 'safety concerns' as the reason for the driver's removal.

Parents of students on this bus route have expressed mixed feelings. Some, like Orlando Pipolo, have noted varying behaviors among drivers, with some being strict and others more lenient. This has led to complaints from parents on both ends of the spectrum. Annabelle Mumgain, another parent, is particularly worried, stating that she won't feel safe sending her children on the bus until the issue is resolved.

Laura Conklin, another parent, highlights the importance of ensuring children's safety on the bus. She appreciates being able to drive her daughter to school but acknowledges that not all parents have that option. The principal of Calusa Elementary, Susan Figueroa, informed families via a message that the driver has been removed while the district investigates the matter, emphasizing the district's commitment to student safety.

Palm Beach Transportation Services, responsible for hiring, oversight, and dismissal of bus drivers, is under scrutiny. A parent's email to CBS12 News suggests that the transportation company should be held accountable for any lapses in driver vetting and oversight. District officials, however, are maintaining confidentiality due to the ongoing investigation, declining to provide further details.

This incident has raised questions about the effectiveness of driver screening and oversight processes, with some parents calling for improvements to ensure the safety of children.