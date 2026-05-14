Palestinians in West Bank and Gaza Vote in Local Elections (2026)

The upcoming local elections in the West Bank and Gaza, particularly the first poll in Gaza since 2006, are a significant event with far-reaching implications. This election, however, is not without its complexities and controversies. The absence of Hamas from the ballot in Deir al-Balah, a central Gaza city, is notable. Despite this, a slate of candidates aligned with Hamas is widely perceived as a proxy for the group's influence. The choice of Deir al-Balah as the sole Gaza area for elections is strategic, given its relative resilience compared to other areas during the Israel-Hamas war. A fragile ceasefire, part of President Trump's 20-point peace plan, has been in place since October 2023, halting the fighting. However, the war has taken a toll on Hamas's popularity in Gaza, with some Gazans blaming the group for the conflict. The situation in the West Bank, on the other hand, presents a different dynamic. Fatah, the dominant faction led by President Mahmoud Abbas, faces widespread disillusionment with the Palestinian Authority (PA) it governs. The PA is seen as corrupt and ineffective, failing to improve the economic lives of ordinary Palestinians and end Israel's military occupation. This has led to a surge in Fatah's popularity in the West Bank, despite the faction's violent ouster from Gaza after the last elections, which were won by Hamas. The election law's requirement for candidates to recognize the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people has sparked objections from several groups, narrowing the field of candidates. This law, which Hamas and other factions oppose, has further complicated the political landscape. The PLO-dominated PA's formal claim to be the legitimate government in Gaza, despite its lack of effective control, adds another layer of complexity. The elections, therefore, serve as a reminder of the ongoing divisions among Palestinian factions, with Fatah's guaranteed victory in some districts due to the absence of opposition candidates. The United Nations has acknowledged the importance of these elections as an opportunity for Palestinians to exercise their democratic rights during a challenging period. However, the sentiment of some Palestinians, like businessman Mahmud Bader in Tulkarem, who expresses little hope for meaningful change, highlights the skepticism surrounding the elections' impact. The election in Deir al-Balah, as described by Mohammed al-Hasayna, symbolizes the people's will to live and rebuild despite the war's devastation. These elections, despite the controversies and complexities, underscore the ongoing political dynamics and the challenges faced by Palestinians in their quest for unity and self-determination.