Pakistani Artists Abroad: Exploring Identity and Displacement | The Geography of Memory Exhibition (2026)

In the realm of contemporary art, few themes are as compelling and multifaceted as the exploration of identity and displacement. The recent exhibition, 'The Geography of Memory' at Canvas Gallery in Karachi, Pakistan, delves into this complex terrain through the works of four Pakistani artists living abroad: Noormah Jamal, Mustafa Mohsin, Usaydh Agha, and Ruby Chishti. Each artist brings a unique perspective to the exhibition, offering a nuanced cartography of the personal and the collective. What makes this exhibition particularly fascinating is the way it navigates the porous, shifting, and deeply embodied nature of memory. From the seemingly innocent oil pastel drawings of Noormah Jamal to the introspective paintings of Mustafa Mohsin and the philosophical inquiries of Usaydh Agha, and the materiality-driven sculptures of Ruby Chishti, the exhibition presents a layered meditation on identity, displacement, and the emotional residues of lived experience. Personally, I think this exhibition is a testament to the power of art to engage with the world through the lens of memory. What many people don't realize is that memory is not a stable or singular entity, but rather a fluid, contested, and deeply subjective concept. From my perspective, the exhibition's refusal to treat memory as stable or singular is what binds it together. It offers a compelling reminder that memory, in all its fragility and persistence, remains one of the most vital terrains through which art can engage the world. One thing that immediately stands out is the way each artist approaches memory through a distinct visual language. Jamal's symbolic constellations, Mohsin's introspective figures, Agha's philosophical inquiries, and Chishti's materiality-driven sculptures all contribute to a nuanced cartography of the personal and the collective. The exhibition also raises a deeper question about the role of art in engaging with memory. How can art help us reimagine and reconstruct our memories? How can it help us navigate the complexities of identity and displacement? In my opinion, the exhibition offers a compelling answer to these questions. It suggests that art can be a powerful tool for exploring the fluid, contested, and deeply subjective nature of memory. It can help us reimagine and reconstruct our memories, and it can help us navigate the complexities of identity and displacement. What makes this exhibition particularly interesting is the way it connects to a larger trend in contemporary art. The exploration of identity and displacement is a theme that resonates with many artists around the world. It is a theme that is deeply rooted in the human experience, and it is one that continues to evolve and take new forms. From my perspective, the exhibition is a testament to the power of art to connect with a global audience. It offers a compelling reminder that art can be a universal language, one that transcends cultural and geographical boundaries. In conclusion, 'The Geography of Memory' is a thought-provoking and engaging exhibition that offers a nuanced cartography of the personal and the collective. It is a testament to the power of art to engage with the world through the lens of memory, and it is a compelling reminder that memory, in all its fragility and persistence, remains one of the most vital terrains through which art can engage the world.