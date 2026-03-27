The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, initially threatened by a boycott, will now proceed as scheduled on February 15 in Colombo. This decision came after a series of meetings between the ICC, PCB, and BCB, with the Pakistan government announcing the end of the boycott on Monday night. The government's statement emphasized the importance of maintaining the spirit of cricket and ensuring the sport's continuity in all participating nations. The boycott was initially sparked by Pakistan's refusal to play India, citing concerns over the financial impact on other nations. However, the ICC's successful talks and the absence of penalties for Bangladesh, who were also excluded from the T20 World Cup for similar reasons, played a crucial role in resolving the standoff. The PCB had previously raised concerns about the ICC's revenue-sharing model, suggesting a more equitable distribution of funds. Despite initial tensions, the resolution of the boycott marks a significant step towards the smooth progression of the tournament, with the BCB expressing gratitude for the PCB's support and inviting them to participate in their fixture against India.
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup Match Confirmed: End of Boycott Standoff! (2026)
References
- https://www.espn.com/cricket/story/_/id/47887282/pakistan-decision-boycott-india-t20-world-cup-match-was-gain-bangladesh-respect
- https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/called-tuccha-by-harbhajan-singh-ex-pakistan-star-responds-as-conflict-turns-ugly-11002840
- https://www.cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/137565/finishing-second-is-a-huge-improvement-klinger
- https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/pakistan-withdraw-boycott-of-india-match-at-t20-world-cup-1523168
- https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/icc-men-s-t20-world-cup-2025-26-1502138/afghanistan-vs-south-africa-13th-match-group-d-1512731/match-report
- https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/babar-azam-lambasted-t20-world-cup-future-in-jeopardy-after-netherlands-flop-show-kahan-se-superstar-hai-101770530300177.html
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