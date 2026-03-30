Pakistan vs Australia T20Is 2026: Schedule, Squads, Players to Watch & World Cup Prep! (2026)

Get ready for an exciting three-match T20 series between Pakistan and Australia in Lahore! This rapid-fire series, packed with high-octane cricket, will be a crucial stepping stone for Australia's T20 World Cup preparations. But it's not just about the Aussies; it's also a chance for fresh faces like Mahli Beardman and Jack Edwards to make their mark on the international stage. And let's not forget Matthew Renshaw's pursuit of becoming a three-format international player. After these matches, Australia will head to Sri Lanka for a warm-up game, before the main event - the T20 World Cup - kicks off on February 11.

Series Schedule

The action begins on January 29 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the first T20I starting at 10 pm AEDT (4 pm PKT). Mark your calendars for the second and third matches on January 31 and February 1, respectively, at the same venue and time.

How to Watch

Don't miss a single moment! The series will be broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. Sign up for a free trial of Kayo Sports here.

Follow the Action

Stay tuned for all the news, highlights, and reactions on Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app. The Unplayable Podcast will also be bringing you interviews and updates from the ground in Sri Lanka and India.

The Squads

Australia

Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, Adam Zampa

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Pakistan

Salman Ali Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

Local Knowledge

Rapid Stats

Australia has dominated Pakistan in recent T20 series, winning the last two 3-0 and 2-0. They also won a one-off T20I in April 2022.

Pakistan is on a three-series win streak, last achieving a longer unbeaten run from 2016 to 2018.

Australia is on a five-series win streak away from home, their longest away unbeaten run in T20 history.

Pakistan has won six consecutive T20Is at Gaddafi Stadium, aiming for a seventh.

Australia's boundary-hitting rate is the highest in T20Is since 2025, with a boundary every 4.5 balls faced.

Pakistan's batting dot ball rate is the second-highest among ICC full member teams.

Australia's Tim David and Cameron Green have the highest batting strike rate during the Powerplay.

Adam Zampa is the second-best bowler in the death overs (17th-20th) in T20Is since 2025.

Players to Watch

Sahibzada Farhan : The Pakistani right-hander is in top form, scoring a match-winning half-century against Sri Lanka. He made his international debut against Australia in 2018.

: The Pakistani right-hander is in top form, scoring a match-winning half-century against Sri Lanka. He made his international debut against Australia in 2018. Ben Dwarshuis: After a stellar BBL campaign, Dwarshuis is a strong contender for further Aussie honors. He made his T20I debut in Pakistan in 2022.

Form Guide

Australia's recent form has been a mix of wins and losses, but they've shown strong performances in New Zealand and against South Africa. Pakistan, on the other hand, is on a roll, winning four of their last five matches.

Then it's on to the T20 World Cup

After this series, Australia will head to Colombo for the World Cup, with fixtures against Ireland, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Oman. Get ready for some thrilling cricket as they aim to make their mark on the global stage!