Pakistan's T20 World Cup Journey: Key Insights and Warnings (2026)

Pakistan's Cricket Conundrum: A Tense Start to the T20 World Cup Campaign

A nail-biting victory over the Netherlands has sparked a wave of analysis and concern among Pakistan's cricket fans and experts alike.

In a recent interview, former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif shared his insights on the team's performance and the intricate dynamics of the ongoing T20 World Cup. While Pakistan secured a close win in their tournament opener, Latif highlighted the potential impact of India's results on Pakistan's qualification journey, especially given the political backdrop.

"The conditions have already taken a toll on several teams," Latif observed. "If India were to lose their next match, it could create a challenging scenario for Pakistan's qualification. However, a win in their next three matches could significantly boost their chances."

But here's where it gets controversial... Pakistan's victory over the Netherlands was not without its challenges. Latif praised the bowling attack, particularly the spinners, but expressed concerns over the batting roles, team balance, and the form of Babar Azam.

"Pakistan won, but it wasn't without difficulties," Latif told IANS. "The Netherlands' bowling was impressive, exposing some of Pakistan's weaknesses, especially in the middle order."

Latif pointed out the changing batting positions of key players, including Babar Azam's move to number four and the absence of Fakhar Zaman. He also raised questions about the presence of three wicketkeepers in the squad who don't regularly keep wickets for their franchises.

"The positives are our spin bowling and the top three batters, who are performing reasonably well," Latif acknowledged. "But if Pakistan continues with this strategy against USA and Namibia, they might face serious challenges."

When it comes to Babar Azam's form, Latif said, "Babar was struggling at number three, which led to his move down the order. Now, at number four, he's in an ideal position. However, he took an unnecessary risk, putting himself and the team under pressure. He's currently in a slump, and we'll have to see how much he can contribute moving forward."

And this is the part most people miss... The potential clash between India and Pakistan in the Men's T20 World Cup match in Colombo on February 15th is off the table. Pakistan's government approved their participation on the condition that they wouldn't play against India. Latif emphasized that this decision is beyond the players' control, resting with the governments of both countries.

"As of now, I don't see any chance of a clash," Latif said. "The Pakistani Prime Minister has been clear: We are not playing."

