Pakistan's Stand: Fighting for Bangladesh's Respect in ICC Boycott Drama (2026)

Pakistan's primary goal in their stand-off with the ICC was to ensure Bangladesh received the respect they deserved, according to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The situation began when the Pakistan government announced on February 1 that they would boycott their group match against India in the 2026 T20 World Cup on February 15 in Colombo. However, after intense back-channel discussions and negotiations between the PCB, BCB, and the ICC, the boycott was called off. The ICC's response was swift, stating that Bangladesh would not face any sanctions for their refusal to play in India and even awarding them hosting rights for an ICC event between 2028 and 2031. Naqvi emphasized that their negotiations were solely focused on Bangladesh's rights, stating, 'We didn't keep any condition other than Bangladesh.' He further explained that Pakistan's threat to boycott the match was driven by a desire to rectify the injustice Bangladesh had endured, particularly after the BCCI's removal of Mustafizur Rehman from the IPL. The ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland at the T20 World Cup was met with criticism from Naqvi, who accused the governing body of 'double standards'. This incident highlights the complex dynamics and power struggles within international cricket, where the pursuit of fairness and respect can lead to significant stand-offs and negotiations.