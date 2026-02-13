Pakistan's Salman Agha on Captaincy, Babar Azam's Form, and T20 World Cup Preparations (2026)

The Captain's Evolution: Salman Agha's Journey to Finding His Batting Groove

In a candid interview ahead of Pakistan's T20 World Cup opener against the Netherlands, captain Salman Agha shared his journey of self-discovery as a batter. Agha's transformation from a struggling captain to a confident batter is a fascinating tale, and one that could shape Pakistan's fortunes in this tournament.

Since taking over the captaincy in March, Agha has led Pakistan through a period of extensive upheaval. With multiple captaincy changes, a new coaching staff, and mixed results, the team has undergone a renaissance under his leadership. Despite modest career stats, Agha has found a rich vein of form since November, and his impact on the team's recent success cannot be overstated.

"There was a time when I was struggling to find my rhythm in T20s. I was doing well in longer formats, but I couldn't replicate that success. It was a period of self-analysis and adjustment," Agha revealed. And adjust he did. With scores of 1, 0, and 1* to start the tri-series, Agha turned things around, scoring an impressive 258 runs at a strike rate of 170.86. This turnaround is a testament to his ability to learn and adapt.

"I used to approach batting with the mindset of a captain, but now, I've learned to leave that behind. I'm just going out there to express myself and enjoy the game. It's a mindset shift, and it's made a huge difference," Agha explained. This new approach has not only improved his technique but also his overall performance.

But here's where it gets controversial... Agha also spoke about the possibility of dropping key players like Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman if their form doesn't improve. "We'll always select what's best for the team. These players have done amazingly well in the past, but we have to make tough decisions for the benefit of the team," he asserted.

And this is the part most people miss... Agha's leadership extends beyond the field. He understands the importance of a positive mindset and the impact it can have on performance. "If a batter knows they need to improve and they're working on it, that's all you can ask for. It's about having the right attitude and approach," he said.

As Pakistan gears up for their tournament opener, Agha remains focused on the task at hand. "There's no extra pressure. We've come here to win, and that's our mindset. We need to bring our A-game because every game matters, especially when you're facing unfamiliar opponents," he emphasized.

