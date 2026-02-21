Here’s a bold statement: The battle for hearts and minds in Kashmir has taken a dramatic turn, and one minister claims it’s a game-changer. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam recently declared that the success in Maarka-e-Haq has fundamentally shifted public perception, crediting the bold decisions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the field marshal for defeating the enemy. But here’s where it gets controversial—Muqam suggests this victory isn’t just military; it’s a triumph of unity over division. And this is the part most people miss: He argues that the public’s rejection of disruptive politics, like the ignored strike call on February 8, proves Pakistanis are tired of divisive narratives.

Speaking at a public gathering in Peshawar, Muqam highlighted the sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces and the unwavering support of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s people. He didn’t hold back when addressing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claiming the party backed down from its planned protest—a point sure to spark debate. Muqam stressed that political unity is non-negotiable in the fight against terrorism, warning that undermining national institutions only harms the country. Here’s a thought-provoking question: Can Pakistan’s armed forces, relied upon for everything from natural disasters to counterterrorism, truly be replaced by India’s spirit and unity, as Muqam boldly questioned?

The minister also celebrated Peshawar’s symbolic rejection of false narratives, reaffirming its trust in national unity. He pledged continued efforts for public welfare, emphasizing that prosperity remains the core agenda of Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Muqam expressed confidence that Peshawar would reclaim its status as a Pakistan Muslim League-N stronghold, asserting that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is—and always will be—an integral part of Pakistan.

But let’s not forget the elephant in the room: Is political unity truly achievable in a nation as diverse as Pakistan? And does Muqam’s interpretation of public sentiment reflect reality, or is it a strategic narrative? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments. Whether you agree or disagree, one thing’s clear: The conversation about Pakistan’s future is far from over.