Pakistan's Crackdown on Dissent: Beyond Imran Khan's Imprisonment (2026)

Pakistan's Crackdown on Dissent: A Threat to Democracy?

The silencing of Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, is just the tip of the iceberg. The country's military, often dubbed 'the establishment', is tightening its grip on free speech and dissent, raising concerns about the nation's democratic future.

Imran Khan, imprisoned since August 2023, has been cut off from visitors, including his family and lawyers, for weeks. His party claims this is an attempt to stifle his voice, while the government attributes it to Khan's violation of jail rules. But Khan's case is not isolated. Journalists, analysts, and human rights advocates are increasingly facing restrictions and risks when challenging the state's narrative.

The recent conviction of human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband is a stark example. Sentenced to 10 years in jail for sharing anti-state social media posts, their case has drawn international attention. Amnesty International urged Pakistan to end such 'coercive tactics' used to silence dissent.

But here's where it gets controversial: The military's role in Pakistan's politics is a complex and sensitive issue. Initially, Khan enjoyed a close relationship with the military, which some believe helped him rise to power. However, by 2022, Khan had fallen out with the military leadership and accused them of orchestrating his ousting.

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In November 2025, a constitutional amendment granted Field Marshall Asim Munir, the military chief, lifetime immunity from prosecution and oversight of all defence forces. This move was seen by many as a sign of the military's growing influence under a civilian government.

The government denies any military interference, insisting that decisions are made by civilian authorities. But experts argue that the military's involvement in politics directly impacts the space for dissent. The more dominant the military, the less room there is for free expression and protest.

The media is not exempt from this crackdown. Journalists have faced increasing pressure and self-censorship. TV channels were instructed not to show Khan's face or voice, and certain topics are now off-limits. Reporters who spoke to the BBC anonymously confirmed a culture of self-censorship in newsrooms, fearing repercussions.

The authorities defend their actions, citing the need to combat 'digital terrorism' and protect national security. They argue that regulating social media is essential to prevent financial fraud and terrorist recruitment. However, critics argue that these regulations are overly broad and vague, stifling legitimate criticism and journalistic freedom.

The question remains: Is Pakistan sliding towards authoritarianism? With the military's growing influence and the shrinking space for dissent, many worry that the country's democratic principles are under threat. The crackdown on Imran Khan and others is just one piece of a larger puzzle, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for Pakistan's democracy.

What do you think? Is Pakistan's military overstepping its bounds, or are these measures necessary for national security? Share your thoughts and let's spark a thoughtful discussion.