Pakistan Cricket: Salman Ali Agha's T20I Captaincy in Jeopardy? | ICC World Cup 2026 (2026)

Is Pakistan's T20 captaincy on the brink of a shake-up after the World Cup? It seems former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir believes so, and he's not alone in his strong opinions about the team's recent struggles. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has been a tough tournament for Pakistan, and following a significant defeat to England in the Super Eights, questions are being raised about the leadership.

Amir, speaking on the program Harna Mana Hai, expressed his belief that Salman Ali Agha might be stepping down as T20 captain once the World Cup concludes. He went on to suggest that, in his view, there isn't a clear successor ready to take the helm at this moment. Adding to the somber outlook, Amir also hinted that this World Cup could be the last for several players.

But here's where it gets controversial... Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has delivered a scathing assessment of Babar Azam, boldly stating that he is "no longer a player of this format." Latif questioned the decision to bring Azam back into the T20 squad just six months after he was dropped, citing concerns about his strike rate. He pointed out that the team management had previously indicated Azam's return would depend on an improved scoring rate. "Where did it improve? Why did you bring him back?" Latif asked, labeling the decision an "injustice" by the board and coaching staff.

Latif also zeroed in on Pakistan's batting tempo, arguing that modern T20 cricket demands players who can rapidly accelerate their scoring and effectively manage a chase. He explained that when a batter takes 20 to 25 deliveries without increasing their scoring pace, it creates immense pressure on the incoming batsmen, forcing them into high-risk shots. Latif emphasized that established batsmen need to shoulder responsibility and bat deep into the innings, especially when their partners are struggling to find the boundary.

And this is the part most people miss... Host Tabish Hashmi highlighted a concerning pattern: a plan reportedly devised three years ago to dismiss Babar Azam in a specific way still seems to be effective. This raises a crucial question: who is accountable? Is it the player himself, the coaching staff, or the broader system?

Latif drew a parallel with opposition batsmen who consistently keep the scoreboard ticking, even under pressure. He described these successful players as being able to "play from both ends" and maintain control of the chase. In contrast, Pakistan's batsmen often falter in accelerating at the opportune moments, allowing pressure to build.

Ahmed Shehzad echoed these concerns, pointing to instances where quick singles or doubles that could have eased pressure were not taken. He also questioned why a player with over a decade of international experience continues to struggle against quality leg-spin. Shehzad recalled an incident against England's Adil Rashid, where Babar Azam narrowly avoided being dismissed by a googly, asking, "Is this improvement?" He argued that without players acknowledging their shortcomings and adapting to the evolving demands of T20 cricket – particularly in power-hitting and calculated risk-taking – genuine progress will remain out of reach. Shehzad identified a "lack of acceptance" as Babar's "biggest downfall."

Mohammad Amir concurred with this assessment, adding that Babar had difficulty reading the bowler's variations correctly.

What do you think? Is it time for a captaincy change? Should Babar Azam be reconsidered for T20 cricket? Share your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear if you agree or disagree with these strong opinions!