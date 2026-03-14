Pakistan 5G Auction: Firewall Controversy Addressed by Secretary IT (2026)

In a bold move to set the record straight, the Secretary of Information Technology vehemently dismissed claims that the firewall designed to filter inappropriate content had been shut down ahead of the highly anticipated 5G launch. But here's where it gets controversial: could this decision potentially open the floodgates to unfiltered content, or is it a necessary step for technological advancement? The debate is heating up, and you won’t want to miss the details.

During a National Assembly Standing Committee meeting on Information Technology chaired by Aminul Haque, the Secretary addressed what he called 'baseless rumors' about the firewall's operational status. This clarification came after committee member Sadiq Memon raised critical questions, including whether the firewall had been deactivated before the 5G auction. Memon also probed if there was any inherent conflict between the 5G rollout and the firewall's functionality, and whether the installed firewall had fallen short of its intended goals. And this is the part most people miss: the intersection of content regulation and technological innovation often sparks conflicting priorities, leaving policymakers in a tight spot.

The committee chairman then directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman to provide a comprehensive briefing on the 5G spectrum auction. PTA officials revealed that three major telecom operators—Jazz, Ufone, and Zong—had already submitted their bids. Amir Shehzad, DG Licensing at PTA, elaborated that six bands were up for auction. He explained that the PTA had engaged a consultant to negotiate with stakeholders, whose report formed the basis of the government’s policy directive. Subsequently, the PTA issued an information memorandum to guide the process.

Shehzad highlighted that the deadline for bid submissions was the following day (Friday), with the auction scheduled for March 10 at an Islamabad hotel. He also noted a significant change: post-auction, 4G download speeds would be capped at 20 MBPS. PTA representatives assured the committee that an advisory panel was meticulously overseeing all 5G auction-related matters and had been working diligently to enhance service quality.

Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: Is the balance between technological progress and content regulation achievable, or are these goals inherently at odds? Share your thoughts in the comments below, as this debate is far from over. Reporter: Waqas Azeem.