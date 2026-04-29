Paige Bueckers vs Kelsey Mitchell: Unrivaled League Highlights | 28 Points, 7 Rebounds, 5 Assists (2026)

Get ready for an intense basketball showdown! Paige Bueckers, the star player, put up an impressive 28 points, but her team, the Breeze, couldn't secure the win against the Hive. The game was a thriller, with a dramatic comeback and a nail-biting finish.

In a thrilling Unrivaled regular season game, the Breeze faced off against the Hive in Miami. Despite Bueckers' dominant performance, the Hive pulled off a remarkable comeback, winning 70-68. The game-winning layup was scored by Sonia Citron, who had a stellar performance with 17 points, nine of which came during a crucial 14-0 run.

But here's where it gets controversial... the Hive, who were down by 15 points in the third quarter, staged an incredible comeback. They fought back with a relentless attack, trading blows with the Breeze. It was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams showing their mettle.

See Also
Caitlin Clark's Inspiring Journey: A Gift from Alexia PutellasChicago Sky Owner SUED! Minority Partner Alleges 'Self-Dealing' & DevaluationPhoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: A Historic Rivalry Continues2026 WNBA Draft Predictions: Who Will Be the Top Pick?

The fourth quarter was an Elam Ending, a high-pressure situation with a target score of 70. Cameron Brink tied the game with a layup, but Citron answered with her own, sealing the deal for the Hive.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Hive with 22 points, and Monique Billings dominated the boards with a double-double, grabbing 17 rebounds and scoring 15 points. Bueckers' all-around performance was exceptional, with 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.

See Also
Alyssa Thomas: From College Phenom to WNBA "Engine"!

And this is the part most people miss... Bueckers' stats are incredible, averaging 25.0 points, 6.7 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game. She's a force to be reckoned with!

The Breeze will now aim to get back on track and move above .500 when they face the Lunar Owls on February 17th. The Hive, on the other hand, will take on the top-ranked Laces, setting up another exciting matchup.

So, basketball fans, what do you think? Was the Hive's comeback a testament to their resilience, or did the Breeze let the game slip away? Share your thoughts and predictions for the upcoming games in the comments! Let's discuss and keep the basketball spirit alive!

Paige Bueckers vs Kelsey Mitchell: Unrivaled League Highlights | 28 Points, 7 Rebounds, 5 Assists (2026)

References

Top Articles
Todd Monken Hired as Browns Head Coach: What’s Next for Shedeur Sanders?
Nova Scotia's Green Energy Revolution: On Track for 80% Renewables by 2030?
MLB Network Presents: 2026 Caribbean Series in English - Full Schedule & Highlights
Latest Posts
NASA's Chandra & Webb Telescopes Discover Massive Galaxy Cluster in Early Universe
Chris Pine's Star Trek Departure: A New Course for the Franchise
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Last Updated:

Views: 5917

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Birthday: 1993-01-10

Address: Suite 391 6963 Ullrich Shore, Bellefort, WI 01350-7893

Phone: +6806610432415

Job: Dynamic Manufacturing Assistant

Hobby: amateur radio, Taekwondo, Wood carving, Parkour, Skateboarding, Running, Rafting

Introduction: My name is Pres. Lawanda Wiegand, I am a inquisitive, helpful, glamorous, cheerful, open, clever, innocent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.