Padres Place Nick Pivetta on IL with Elbow Inflammation | What It Means for San Diego (2026)

The San Diego Padres have made a strategic move, placing right-hander Nick Pivetta on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation. This decision, retroactive to Monday, comes as a setback for the team, especially considering Pivetta's recent performance. The 33-year-old pitcher, who boasts a 13-5 record with a 2.87 ERA from last season, has struggled this year with a 1-2 record and a 5.54 ERA. His recent outing against the Colorado Rockies, where he exited in the fourth inning due to stiffness, highlights the urgency of this injury. Despite throwing his first nine batters out, Pivetta's performance was hindered by a 92.2 mph four-seam fastball, 1.9 mph below his season average, on his 46th pitch. This injury raises concerns about the team's pitching depth and the potential impact on their playoff aspirations. The Padres have responded by recalling right-hander Alek Jacob from Triple-A El Paso, indicating a focus on internal resources to fill the void left by Pivetta's absence. This move underscores the team's commitment to managing their roster strategically, especially with the season's critical juncture approaching. As the Padres navigate the challenges of managing injuries and maintaining competitiveness, the coming weeks will be pivotal in determining their playoff fate.