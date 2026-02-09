Padres Eyeing Starting Pitcher Addition: Trade Rumors, Free Agency Targets, and Payroll Strategy (2026)

The San Diego Padres are on the hunt for a new starting pitcher, and it’s sparking all kinds of questions among fans and analysts alike. But here’s where it gets controversial: despite already bringing Michael King back into their rotation, the team seems to be playing a waiting game rather than making a move. According to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Padres are eyeing another starter before the season kicks off, but no deal appears imminent. In fact, the club has reportedly signaled to agents across the league that they’re ‘not yet ready to move’ on the pitching market. So, what’s the holdup?

One theory is that the Padres are strategically clearing financial space for a bigger move. For instance, trading Nick Pivetta and his $20.5MM salary could free up funds to sign a mid-rotation free agent like Lucas Giolito or Chris Bassitt, who might command $15MM to $20MM annually. This move could also net them a young starter or other roster upgrades in return. And this is the part most people miss: the Padres were in talks with the Mets last month, with Pivetta’s name prominently mentioned alongside players like Ramon Laureano and Mason Miller. While those discussions fizzled—especially around Miller, given the Padres’ recent hefty investment in him—it’s not out of the question that a Pivetta trade could still happen, possibly with the Mets or even teams like the Yankees.

But salary clearing isn’t the only reason for the delay. The Padres might simply be waiting for asking prices to drop, a strategy that paid off last year when they signed Pivetta to a creative four-year, $55MM deal in mid-February. This approach could be particularly savvy if they’re targeting someone like Zac Gallen, who’s in a similar market tier as Pivetta was last season.

Another angle? The Padres might be aiming for a lower-tier starter with a smaller guarantee. As teams finalize their rotations ahead of Spring Training, pitchers like Walker Buehler, Erick Fedde, or Jordan Montgomery could see San Diego as an appealing opportunity to secure a rotation spot. Here’s the thought-provoking question: Are the Padres playing it smart by waiting, or are they risking missing out on top talent? Let us know your take in the comments—this strategy could either pay dividends or backfire spectacularly.