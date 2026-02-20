Padres DFA Tirso Ornelas: Roster Crunch & What it Means for Prospects! (2026)

The Padres have made a tough, cold call on a promising young outfielder, highlighting the intense roster pressure as spring training heats up! When the Padres finalized Griffin Canning’s deal, it was inevitable that someone on their 40-man roster would have to make way. This time, the player on the receiving end of this difficult decision is a young outfielder who showed flashes of intrigue but lacked substantial major league proof.

But here's where it gets interesting...

Tirso Ornelas's Major League Stint: A Fleeting Glimpse

Ornelas's time in the majors so far has been incredibly brief, akin to a mere coffee stain. In just seven games and 16 plate appearances, he posted a stat line of .071/.188/.071. This tiny sample size is far too small to draw any definitive conclusions. However, what it does suggest is that when given even the smallest opportunity, he hasn't quite forced the issue or made a significant impact.

The Minor League Resumé: A Strong Counterpoint

Now, this is the part that elevates Ornelas beyond a simple shrug. His minor league track record tells a much more compelling story. Over the past three seasons, he's demonstrated excellent plate discipline and considerable power. He's clubbed 48 home runs, boasts a walk rate exceeding 11 percent, and his strikeout rate hovers around a respectable 17 percent. Of course, there's a caveat: much of this impressive production occurred in the Pacific Coast League, a notoriously hitter-friendly environment where offense tends to be amplified. Even after accounting for these park factors, performing above average in Triple-A is still a significant achievement.

And this is the part most people miss...

The Profile Challenge: Fitting into a Crowded Picture

The larger hurdle for Ornelas is his overall profile. He doesn't present as an obvious defensive upgrade, nor is he a speed demon. Primarily, he's a corner outfield bat. Considering the Padres already have established players like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ramón Laureano in the corner outfield spots, with Jackson Merrill patrolling center, and a host of other viable options like Gavin Sheets, Nick Castellanos, and Miguel Andújar waiting in the wings, it becomes clear why Ornelas, who hasn't yet carved out a definitive big-league role, is the most logical player to move.

The League's Perspective: A Low-Risk Gamble?

What's truly fascinating is how the rest of the league might view him. It's possible he could clear waivers, as many teams might categorize him as a 'Quad-A' player – intriguing enough to watch, but not essential enough to occupy a precious 40-man roster spot. However, all it takes is one front office desperately needing a left-handed bat with some power potential. For instance, the Houston Astros have been actively seeking more left-handed power, and Ornelas fits the exact mold of a low-cost, high-upside gamble they've successfully taken in the past.

The Verdict: Roster Certainty Over Untapped Potential

Regardless of the outcome, Ornelas is currently in a state of DFA limbo for up to a week. During this time, the Padres will gauge trade interest while the waiver clock ticks. If no team makes a move, San Diego has the option to retain him within the organization, as he still has an option year remaining. Nevertheless, the core decision remains the same: the Padres have prioritized roster certainty over an unproven 'maybe.' This is precisely the kind of pragmatic, albeit cold, decision that contending teams must make when the pressure of spring training intensifies.

What do you think about this roster move? Was it the right call by the Padres, or do you believe they should have held onto Ornelas for longer? Let us know in the comments below!