Paddy Pimblett's Ultimate Wish: A Showdown with Conor McGregor at Madison Square Garden (2026)

Paddy Pimblett, the rising star of the UFC, is dreaming big after his recent setback. Despite losing his interim lightweight title fight to Justin Gaethje at UFC 324, Pimblett remains optimistic and focused on his next move. He's set to face Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 329, but his eyes are already on the prize.

In a recent interview, Pimblett expressed his desire for a high-profile matchup with Conor McGregor, a move that would undoubtedly boost his profile and the event's viewership. He believes that a win for both him and McGregor could lead to a dream fight at Madison Square Garden, a venue synonymous with boxing greatness.

Pimblett's enthusiasm is palpable, especially given his recent string of victories, including wins over Michael Chandler, Bobby Green, and Tony Ferguson. However, he acknowledges that his stock might not have increased as much as he expected after the loss to Gaethje. Despite this, he remains confident in his abilities and the potential for a comeback.

The idea of a Pimblett-McGregor showdown at MSG is intriguing, not only for the two fighters but also for the UFC and its fans. It would be a historic event, bringing together two of the sport's most charismatic and popular figures. However, it's a delicate balance, as both fighters need to win their respective matches to make this dream a reality.

Pimblett's ambition is clear, but it's a challenging path. He must first focus on his upcoming fight, a crucial step in his journey to the top. The UFC 329 card, with McGregor's return, is already generating buzz, and Pimblett's involvement only adds to the excitement. Will he live up to the hype and secure his place in the main event? Only time will tell.

In my opinion, Pimblett's desire to challenge McGregor is a testament to his ambition and the sport's ever-evolving landscape. It's a fascinating development, especially considering the recent resurgence of McGregor and the potential for a new era of dominance. The UFC is a business, but it's also a platform for athletes to dream big, and Pimblett is certainly embracing that aspect.