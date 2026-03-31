Paddy Pimblett's Secret Weapon: Unlocking the KO over Justin Gaethje (2026)

Get ready for an explosive UFC 324, where the interim lightweight title is up for grabs!

The Big Question: Can Paddy Pimblett's secret weapon lead to a stunning KO over Justin Gaethje?

Paddy Pimblett, a confident and determined fighter, is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career. With the interim lightweight title on the line, he's made some tough sacrifices to ensure he's at his best. But here's where it gets interesting... Pimblett believes he has an ace up his sleeve, a secret weapon that will make all the difference.

On January 24, Pimblett will face the formidable Justin Gaethje in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena. The winner of this highly anticipated match will likely face Ilia Topuria, as recently hinted by Dana White. So, the stakes are high, and the implications for the rest of the year could be massive.

'The Baddy' has a sneaky suspicion that his training camp holds the key to victory. He's been working closely with his teammate, Luke Riley, who Pimblett believes is a superior striker to Gaethje. Riley's extensive Muay Thai background and amateur boxing experience give him an edge, according to Pimblett.

"Luke's striking is a class above, and people will see it soon. He's the striking version of me," Pimblett confidently stated.

But here's where it gets controversial... Pimblett questions Gaethje's choice of sparring partners. He argues that his own training partners, despite not being in the UFC, are more effective at replicating his style. Gaethje, on the other hand, has been training with Kamaru Usman, a former UFC champion, but Pimblett believes Usman's style is vastly different from his own.

"It's funny how they bring in Kamaru Usman as a sparring partner for me. He's a great welterweight, but he's not like me," Pimblett said.

So, who will come out on top at UFC 324? Will Pimblett's secret weapon and confidence in his striking skills lead to a stunning KO? Or will Gaethje's experience and preparation prove decisive?

Join the debate! What's your prediction for this highly anticipated fight? And this is the part most people miss... it's not just about the fight itself, but the journey and the strategies leading up to it. So, what do you think? Will Pimblett's secret weapon be the game-changer? Or is Gaethje's preparation more solid than it seems? Let's discuss and predict the outcome!