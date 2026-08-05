Packers Draft: Trey Smack’s numbers show he’s a good kicker prospect (2026)

Let's talk about the Green Bay Packers' recent draft pick, Trey Smack, and his potential impact on the team's kicking game. This is a fascinating topic for any football enthusiast, as it delves into the world of special teams and the often-overlooked art of kicking.

The Kicking Conundrum

When it comes to evaluating kickers, it's not just about leg strength or accuracy; it's about understanding the expected points they bring to the team. I've always believed that a kicker's value goes beyond the obvious, and this analysis of recent draft picks supports that notion.

Expected Points: A New Metric

The concept of expected points adds a layer of complexity to the evaluation process. By assigning values to different kicking ranges, we can compare kickers more effectively. For instance, a PAT is worth 0.99 points, while a successful kick from 50-59 yards brings in 1.84 points. This metric helps us understand a kicker's true worth and how they stack up against others.

Smack's Standing

Trey Smack, the Packers' latest kicking prospect, has some impressive numbers. Based on the last 18 college kickers drafted, Smack ranks highly with a +7.7-point advantage over the average drafted kicker. This puts him in the upper echelon of kicking prospects.

Breaking Down the Numbers

What's particularly interesting about Smack is his performance in different kicking ranges. While he's solid under 50 yards, ranking 9th among the 18 kickers, it's his long-range accuracy that sets him apart. In the 50-plus-yard range, Smack is tied for second, with a +6.1-point advantage. This is a significant strength, especially when compared to Anders Carlson, the Packers' previous kicking prospect, who struggled mightily in this area.

A Polar Opposite

The contrast between Smack and Carlson is stark. Carlson, with a -28.7-point deficit, was an anomaly, and his performance was a far cry from what is typically expected of a drafted kicker. Smack, on the other hand, represents a fresh start and a promising future for the Packers' special teams. His numbers suggest he could be a game-changer, especially in those crucial long-range situations.

The Bigger Picture

This analysis highlights the importance of thorough evaluation in the draft process. While physical skills are essential, understanding a player's expected contribution adds a layer of insight that can't be ignored. It's these kinds of detailed assessments that can make the difference between a successful draft pick and a bust.

Final Thoughts

Trey Smack's numbers are a breath of fresh air for Packers fans. He brings a level of consistency and potential that was lacking with Carlson. As we look forward to the upcoming season, it's exciting to consider the impact Smack could have on the team's overall performance. Personally, I think this analysis underscores the importance of special teams and the often-underappreciated role of kickers in the NFL.