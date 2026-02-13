Packers Defensive Staff Shakeup: What It Means for NFL Fans and the Dallas Cowboys (2026)

In a surprising coaching move, the Dallas Cowboys are set to hire Derrick Ansley, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, as their new pass game coordinator. This move is intriguing, considering the Cowboys' recent hiring of Christian Parker as their defensive coordinator, who brings a quarters-based system to the team.

But here's where it gets interesting: the Packers themselves are transitioning to a quarters system under their new defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon. So, why didn't they retain Ansley, a coach with a strong background in the quarters system? It's a question that has fans scratching their heads.

The Packers' head coach, Matt LaFleur, reportedly interviewed only four outside candidates for the defensive coordinator role, including Jeff Hafley, who later joined the Miami Dolphins. LaFleur also interviewed his four defensive assistants, but with Ansley's departure, three of those assistants have now left the team. This includes Sean Duggan and Ryan Downard, who joined the Dolphins.

The circumstances of these coaches' departures are unclear, as there's no indication they were fired or that their contracts expired. My theory? The Packers are allowing these assistants to leave to avoid using buyout money, enabling them to provide Gannon with a fresh start and a new staff.

So far, only one defensive assistant from the 2025 season, DeMarcus Covington, hasn't secured a new role for 2026. If Covington also leaves, it will mark a significant shift, as previous defensive coordinators in Green Bay typically retained holdover assistants.

The Packers seem to be aiming for a complete defensive overhaul under Gannon, and their assistants seem willing to accommodate this change. Green Bay has already hired Sam Siefkes, who shares a background with Gannon, and Bobby Babich, a former defensive coordinator candidate, to their coaching staff.

The number of coaches Gannon will have on his staff remains to be seen, as it depends on Covington's decision. Will the Packers bring in more coaches, or is the team content with their current setup? And what does this mean for the future of the Packers' defense?

