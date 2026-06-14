Pacers vs Nets - NBA 2025-26 Season Recap | ESPN (2026)

Imagine a basketball game where a team missing eight key players not only fights back but clinches a thrilling victory in the final seconds. That's exactly what happened when the Indiana Pacers stunned the Brooklyn Nets 115-110 on February 11, 2026. Jarace Walker led the charge with 23 points, but it was Kam Jones who sealed the deal with a clutch 3-pointer just 16 seconds left on the clock. This win wasn't just a fluke—it marked the Pacers' second consecutive victory, following an overtime triumph over the New York Knicks the night before, snapping a four-game losing streak.

But here's where it gets controversial: How did a short-handed Pacers team manage to outplay a seemingly healthier Nets squad? Was it sheer determination, or did the Nets underestimate their opponents? Micah Potter, with 19 points (including 14 in the second half), and Ethan Thompson, with 15, played pivotal roles in the Pacers' comeback. Potter's efficiency—shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 6 of 8 from the line—was particularly impressive.

For the Nets, Nolan Traore topped the scoring with 20 points, while Day'Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams each contributed 19. Despite leading 31-18 after the first quarter and 64-53 at halftime, the Nets faltered in the fourth, outscored 31-20 by the relentless Pacers. And this is the part most people miss: The Nets' 16 turnovers—six more than the Pacers—proved costly, handing Indiana the momentum they needed to secure the win.

The Pacers' injury list reads like a who's who of their roster: T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard (back), Aaron Nesmith (back), Pascal Siakam (hamstring), and Ivica Zubac (ankle) were all sidelined. Yet, they found a way to grind out a win, showcasing the depth and resilience of their bench.

Looking ahead, both teams face quick turnarounds. The Pacers head to Washington on February 19, while the Nets travel to Cleveland the same day. But the real question remains: Can the Pacers sustain this momentum with such a depleted roster, or will fatigue catch up to them? And for the Nets, how will they address their turnover issues moving forward?

What do you think? Did the Pacers' win surprise you, or was it a testament to their grit? Let us know in the comments below!