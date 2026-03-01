Pablo López's Tommy John Surgery: Impact on Twins' Rotation and Future (2026)

A devastating blow for the Twins: Pablo López is set to undergo his second Tommy John surgery, sidelining him for the entire 2026 season. This news comes after the team revealed earlier this week that López had suffered a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow, a diagnosis that left fans and analysts alike holding their breath. Despite seeking a second opinion, the worst-case scenario has been confirmed, marking a significant setback for both the player and the organization.

But here's where it gets even more challenging: López, who has been a cornerstone of the Twins' rotation for the past three seasons, will now face a lengthy recovery process. This will be his second Tommy John procedure, the first having taken place over a decade ago. With a four-year, $73.5 million contract set to expire after the 2027 season, López's absence raises questions about the team's immediate future. He was slated to earn $21.75 million in both 2026 and 2027, making his injury not just a physical blow but a financial one as well.

Acquired from the Marlins in January 2023, alongside two promising prospects, López has been nothing short of exceptional for Minnesota. His 3.68 ERA over the past three seasons, coupled with impressive strikeout (26.8%), walk (5.8%), and ground ball rates (43.1%), has solidified his role as a reliable starter. Advanced metrics like SIERA (3.48) and FIP (3.44) suggest he's been even better than his ERA indicates, making his absence all the more painful.

And this is the part most people miss: López's injury history is more complex than it seems. In 2025, he started strong with a 2.82 ERA through his first 11 starts, only to be sidelined by a Grade 2 teres major strain in June. After a brief return in September, a minor forearm strain ended his season prematurely. The Twins later revealed that López could have pitched through the injury if the team had been in playoff contention, but they chose to prioritize his long-term health. Now, with the UCL tear, it's clear that López's durability will be a central concern moving forward.

But is this injury a result of overuse, bad luck, or something else entirely? It's a question that sparks debate among fans and experts alike. While López's workload has been managed carefully, the recurrence of serious injuries raises concerns about the demands of modern pitching.

The Twins, meanwhile, find themselves at a crossroads. After dismantling their bullpen last summer and trading several impending free agents, they opted against a full rebuild this offseason. Instead, they made modest additions like Victor Caratini, Josh Bell, and Taylor Rogers, while retaining key players like Joe Ryan, Ryan Jeffers, and Byron Buxton. New executive chair Tom Pohlad has been vocal about his desire to compete, even making late bids for top talents like Framber Valdez and Freddy Peralta. However, neither deal materialized, leaving the team to consider external options like Lucas Giolito or Zack Littell.

With López out, the rotation will need to step up. Joe Ryan is the likely candidate to take the mound on Opening Day, while Bailey Ober aims to rebound from a disappointing 2025 season. Simeon Woods Richardson, out of minor league options, is all but assured a rotation spot after posting a 4.04 ERA last year, including a stellar 3.00 ERA in his final 14 starts. Prospects like Zebby Matthews, David Festa, Taj Bradley, and Mick Abel will compete for remaining spots, with Triple-A talents like Connor Prielipp, Kendry Rojas, and Andrew Morris potentially factoring in later.

As the Twins navigate this challenging season, one thing is clear: their ability to adapt will define their success.