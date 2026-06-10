Oxygen-Enhanced Graphene Filters Improve Gas Purification (2026)

Unlocking the Power of Graphene for Sustainable Energy

The world is embracing sustainable energy sources, but impurities in natural gas and biogas pose a challenge. We need innovative solutions to purify these gases and unlock their full potential. And graphene, a material with extraordinary properties, might just be the answer.

Natural gas and biogas, primarily composed of methane (CH4), are vital for energy production and chemical processes. However, the presence of carbon dioxide (CO2) impurities is a significant

Oxygen-Enhanced Graphene Filters Improve Gas Purification (2026)

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