Oxfordshire's Climate Action: Empowering Community Groups (2026)

In the face of growing climate challenges, community action is more vital than ever! Recently, eleven dedicated community groups in Oxfordshire have been granted funding to initiate projects specifically aimed at tackling the repercussions of extreme weather events.

These grants, which range from £100 to a generous £1,700, are made possible through the support of Community Action Groups Oxfordshire (CAG) and the Oxfordshire County Council, totaling an impressive £12,000. This financial support will enable a variety of innovative climate adaptation initiatives like rainwater harvesting systems, educational programs focused on flooding, and workshops designed for emergency preparedness.

Councillor Judy Roberts from Oxfordshire County expressed optimism about these grants, stating, "We hope these funds will assist remarkable organizations in forging new connections and amplifying awareness." She emphasized the importance of empowering local communities by supporting activities and events that can effectively mitigate the adverse effects of the increasing frequency of extreme weather incidents.

Since 2007, Oxfordshire has faced 20 significant flooding occurrences, endured 12 named storms, survived eight cold snaps, experienced four major heatwaves, and dealt with three drought periods. This stark reality underscores the necessity of such community-driven initiatives.

Among the various projects set to gain from this funding are an engaging film night and workshop in Banbury, a briefing focused on local resilience in Henley, as well as the distribution of flood education booklets in Steventon.

Katherine Chesson, the Director of CAG Oxfordshire, remarked on the essential role of community groups, stating, "These organizations are pivotal in ensuring that the residents of Oxfordshire can withstand the impacts of climate change, particularly in light of extreme weather events. From implementing rainwater harvesting at community gardens to raising awareness about local emergency plans, we take pride in supporting these outstanding groups as they lead resilience efforts right where they live."

