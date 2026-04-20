Oxfordshire Potholes Causing Daily Tyre Punctures | Urgent Road Repairs Needed (2026)

Pothole-ridden Road Causes Daily Car Repairs in Oxfordshire

Driving on the country road leading to her home, Kate Sissons has experienced a daily occurrence that many drivers in Oxfordshire can relate to: getting a flat tire. The culprit? Large potholes that have been described as 'dangerous' and 'ripped apart'.

Sissons, a resident of Wilcote near Charlbury, Oxfordshire, estimates that the damage to her car, caused by the single-track Bridewell Lane, has cost her over £300 in repairs each time. She describes one particularly large pothole, measuring at least 20 meters long and 19 centimeters deep, as a 'crater'.

The Oxfordshire County Council has acknowledged the issue, stating that they have started repairs and will continue on Thursday. They are also considering broader implications and will assess information from the government after the release of a new mapping tool and traffic light rating system by the Department for Transport (DfT).

Sissons highlights the dangerous state of the narrow lane and the frustration of residents who have had enough of the council's inaction. She has personally experienced multiple tire blowouts and waited two days for her car to be repaired just before Christmas. The cost of a new tire and rim repair was £342, and her Land Rover is back in the garage due to the lane's condition.

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The 0.8-mile stretch of single-lane road is described as 'completely ripped apart and full of craters'. Sissons mentions that three cars with punctures were seen just the other day. Many drivers are now forced to take lengthy detours to avoid further costly repairs.

Two businesses along the lane have reported that virtually all their employees have had punctures. The Oxfordshire County Council responded by stating that their team began addressing the defects on Wednesday using a specialized material effective in waterlogged conditions.

After the repairs are completed on Thursday, the council will assess the results. If successful, they plan to proceed with the final sealing of the road surface using a machine that rapidly repairs defects with a spray-injection patching method.

Despite being rated amber on the DfT pothole map, the council assures that they are in the green on spending and close to green on best practice. They are actively working with the DfT and the local council roads innovation group to address the issue.