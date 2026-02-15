Overworked DHS Lawyer Breaks Down in Court: 'This Job Sucks' (2026)

A DHS lawyer's heartfelt cry for help has sparked a national conversation about the challenges facing our immigration system. In a recent court hearing, Julie Le, an overwhelmed attorney, made a startling admission: her job 'sucks,' and she's struggling to keep up with the demands of the legal process.

Le, a Department of Homeland Security attorney temporarily assigned to the U.S. Attorney's office, found herself in the hot seat during a hearing in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was there to explain why the government had failed to respond to judicial orders regarding individuals in ICE detention.

"What do you want me to do? The system is broken," Le pleaded to Judge Jerry Blackwell. "This job is exhausting. I'm doing everything I can to get you the information you need."

A review of federal court records reveals the extent of Le's workload. In just one month, she was assigned to an astonishing 91 immigration cases, with most being habeas petitions filed by detained immigrants.

Judge Blackwell highlighted the administration's consistent failure to follow court mandates, resulting in the prolonged detention of individuals who should have been released. He emphasized that the majority of those seen by the court were lawfully present in the country, yet were being held against their will.

See Also
Bondi's Latest Arrests: Unveiling the Minnesota Church Protest StorySenate Deal Averts Shutdown, Allows ICE Talks to ContinueTrump Threatens 50% Tariff on Canadian Planes: What It Means for US-Canada Trade & Air TravelUtah Protesters March Against ICE in 'National Shutdown'

"The volume of cases is not an excuse for violating constitutional rights," Blackwell stated. "It should serve as a warning sign that something is amiss."

But here's where it gets controversial...

Blackwell also questioned whether the Donald Trump administration should be held in contempt for ignoring court orders. Le, in her defense, expressed her frustration and the toll it was taking on her well-being.

"I'm just a bridge between the court and those in detention," she said. "Sometimes, I wish the judge would hold me in contempt so I could finally get some rest. I work around the clock because people are still suffering."

See Also
Portland Mayor Calls for Resignations After Tear Gas Incident at ICE Protest

Le further revealed that she had submitted her resignation from her DHS position but was unable to leave due to a lack of replacement.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin responded to the situation, stating that Le's conduct was "unprofessional" and "unbecoming of an ICE attorney."

Le's struggles highlight the systemic issues within our immigration system. She described her experience as "pulling teeth" to get responses from ICE regarding judicial orders.

"I volunteered for this assignment because I wanted to help," Le explained. "But the system is overwhelmed, and I've only been here a month. We're not given proper guidance or training."

Judge Blackwell began the hearing by emphasizing the importance of court orders, stating that they are not optional. He highlighted the constitutional injuries caused by unlawful detention and the impact it has on individuals and their communities.

"The DOJ, DHS, and ICE are not above the law," he said. "When court orders are ignored, it undermines the integrity of our entire constitutional system."

As the hearing concluded, Blackwell promised to carefully consider everything he had heard.

This case raises important questions about the treatment of immigrants in our legal system. Are we doing enough to ensure their rights are protected? And what can be done to fix a broken system? We invite you to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.

Overworked DHS Lawyer Breaks Down in Court: 'This Job Sucks' (2026)

References

Top Articles
Bill Nighy Films 'A Town in Nova Scotia' in Wirral - Behind the Scenes!
Intel vs Apple: New Intel Chips Outperform M5 in Multi-Core Tests, But for How Long?
WVU & WVU Health System: Powering West Virginia's Economy with $14B Impact
Latest Posts
Super League Pre-Season Injuries: Leeds Rhinos & More!
Milly Bambini's Magical Oil Paintings: Real-Life Photoshop Mastery
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 6165

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1997-03-23

Address: 74183 Thomas Course, Port Micheal, OK 55446-1529

Phone: +13408645881558

Job: Global Representative

Hobby: Sailing, Vehicle restoration, Rowing, Ghost hunting, Scrapbooking, Rugby, Board sports

Introduction: My name is Geoffrey Lueilwitz, I am a zealous, encouraging, sparkling, enchanting, graceful, faithful, nice person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.