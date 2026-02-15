Overworked DHS Lawyer Breaks Down in Court: 'This Job Sucks' (2026)

A DHS lawyer's heartfelt cry for help has sparked a national conversation about the challenges facing our immigration system. In a recent court hearing, Julie Le, an overwhelmed attorney, made a startling admission: her job 'sucks,' and she's struggling to keep up with the demands of the legal process.

Le, a Department of Homeland Security attorney temporarily assigned to the U.S. Attorney's office, found herself in the hot seat during a hearing in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was there to explain why the government had failed to respond to judicial orders regarding individuals in ICE detention.

"What do you want me to do? The system is broken," Le pleaded to Judge Jerry Blackwell. "This job is exhausting. I'm doing everything I can to get you the information you need."

A review of federal court records reveals the extent of Le's workload. In just one month, she was assigned to an astonishing 91 immigration cases, with most being habeas petitions filed by detained immigrants.

Judge Blackwell highlighted the administration's consistent failure to follow court mandates, resulting in the prolonged detention of individuals who should have been released. He emphasized that the majority of those seen by the court were lawfully present in the country, yet were being held against their will.

"The volume of cases is not an excuse for violating constitutional rights," Blackwell stated. "It should serve as a warning sign that something is amiss."

But here's where it gets controversial...

Blackwell also questioned whether the Donald Trump administration should be held in contempt for ignoring court orders. Le, in her defense, expressed her frustration and the toll it was taking on her well-being.

"I'm just a bridge between the court and those in detention," she said. "Sometimes, I wish the judge would hold me in contempt so I could finally get some rest. I work around the clock because people are still suffering."

Le further revealed that she had submitted her resignation from her DHS position but was unable to leave due to a lack of replacement.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin responded to the situation, stating that Le's conduct was "unprofessional" and "unbecoming of an ICE attorney."

Le's struggles highlight the systemic issues within our immigration system. She described her experience as "pulling teeth" to get responses from ICE regarding judicial orders.

"I volunteered for this assignment because I wanted to help," Le explained. "But the system is overwhelmed, and I've only been here a month. We're not given proper guidance or training."

Judge Blackwell began the hearing by emphasizing the importance of court orders, stating that they are not optional. He highlighted the constitutional injuries caused by unlawful detention and the impact it has on individuals and their communities.

"The DOJ, DHS, and ICE are not above the law," he said. "When court orders are ignored, it undermines the integrity of our entire constitutional system."

As the hearing concluded, Blackwell promised to carefully consider everything he had heard.

This case raises important questions about the treatment of immigrants in our legal system. Are we doing enough to ensure their rights are protected? And what can be done to fix a broken system? We invite you to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.