Overwatch's Jetpack Cat: Why is She Getting Banned? (2026)

Prepare for a feline frenzy! The new Overwatch update has unleashed a four-legged fury, and players can't seem to make up their minds about it.

Introducing Jetpack Cat, the purr-fect blend of cuteness and chaos. This support hero, a cat with a jetpack, has taken the gaming world by storm. With the ability to tether friends and foes alike, she soars through the battlefield, offering unprecedented tactical advantages or sending them tumbling down to earth. It's a recipe for some seriously entertaining gameplay moments.

But here's where it gets controversial. Despite her adorable appearance, Jetpack Cat has become a banned beast in almost every ranked match. Fika, as she's named, joins the ranks of Sombra in Overwatch's competitive jail, where players vote to ban heroes each game. It seems the comp players can't handle a little fun and games, can they? Or is it the out-of-bounds joyrides that disrupt their carefully crafted strategies?

And this is the part most people miss: there are ways to counter Jetpack Cat! She's only been in the game for three days, and players have already discovered some effective strategies. From using Lifeweaver to rescue teammates from her grasp to shooting her down with hitscan characters, there are options. Even Sombra can hack her tether and cause some serious malfunction mayhem.

So, before you join the ban wagon, consider this: every hero has their strengths and weaknesses. It's all about learning and adapting. Maybe then, Jetpack Cat won't seem so threatening, and those who dream of flying as a cute kitty will get their chance to pounce into action more often.

What do you think? Should Jetpack Cat be given a second chance, or is she truly a menace to society? Let us know in the comments!