Jorma Taccone's 'Over Your Dead Body' is a comedy that misses the mark, falling flat due to its unrelenting sadism and lack of chemistry between the leads. The film's premise, about a couple planning to murder each other, is an extreme take on a breakup, but the execution falls short. The review highlights the exaggerated lack of chemistry between Lisa (Samara Weaving) and Dan (Jason Segel), with Segel's blasé performance contrasting Weaving's naturally expressive face. Weaving, known for her bitter thespian roles, fails to challenge the image of blood-splattered faces, which is a stretch for her character. The film's attempt to pit the couple against dangerous characters only adds to the discomfort, as the audience struggles to root for anyone. The review criticizes the director, Jorma Taccone, for his inability to smoothly shift from silly to sadistic within a single scene, resulting in mean jokes that aren't funny. The technical aspects, including impressive stunts and prosthetic makeups, only emphasize the film's insincere nature. Overall, 'Over Your Dead Body' is a glib and cynical effort, lacking substance and depth, and ultimately earning a C grade.
Over Your Dead Body: A Comedy That Misses the Mark? (2026)
References
- https://gizmodo.com/avengers-doomsday-doctor-doom-multiverse-marvel-2000730340
- https://www.indiewire.com/criticism/movies/over-your-dead-body-review-jorma-taccone-1235184489/
- https://bleedingcool.com/comics/jason-aaron-at-eccc-king-shazam-is-teth-adam-in-absolute-superman/
- https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/finland-president-alexander-stubb-watched-dhurandhar-before-his-india-visit-my-son-suggested-me-11193420
- https://www.oregonlive.com/events/2026/03/disney-and-pixar-visit-beaverton-to-celebrate-new-beaver-themed-movie-hoppers.html
- https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/amid-deepika-padukones-8-hour-work-shift-demand-kunal-kemmu-states-cant-say-want-to-get-paid-more-and-work-less-11178176
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