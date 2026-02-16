Over 140,000 Mississippians Without Power Due to Winter Storm (2026)

Over 140,000 Mississippi residents are without power on Sunday morning as a winter storm wreaks havoc across the state. This First Alert Weather Day is proving to be a challenging one, with ice impacts expanding and the freezing line pushing further south and east. As of 9:30 a.m., Poweroutage.us reports a staggering 140,582 customers in the dark. The hardest-hit counties so far are Lafayette, Lee, and Alcorn, with Lafayette leading the way with 19,864 outages, followed by Lee with 13,934, and Alcorn with 13,545. Entergy Mississippi is also reporting 13,831 outages, with significant impacts in Grenada, Holmes, Tallahatchie, and Sharkey counties.

But here's where it gets interesting. While the storm's impact is severe, it also highlights the resilience and resourcefulness of Mississippi's communities. Many residents are coming together to support one another, sharing resources and offering assistance. This kind of community spirit is a testament to the state's strength and adaptability in the face of adversity.

