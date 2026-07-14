Ottawa Transit Users: Compensation Options for Ongoing Disruptions (2026)

Ottawa is exploring ways to address the struggles faced by its transit users, particularly those affected by ongoing disruptions in bus and train services. The city council has initiated a study to determine the most appropriate compensation methods for OC Transpo riders, with a focus on improving their overall experience. The options under consideration include refunds, fare discounts, temporary free service, and increased investment to enhance reliability. This decision comes as a response to the growing frustration among transit users, who have been dealing with service disruptions caused by various factors, including breakdowns and pre-planned reductions. The city's mayor, Mark Sutcliffe, emphasizes that riders are seeking better and more reliable service rather than refunds. Interestingly, OC Transpo has previously offered free transit periods, such as a month-long free ride in 2021 after a significant LRT shutdown, and a fare-free weekend last May following bus service disruptions. The funds for these compensations could potentially come from the Rideau Transit Group (RTG), the consortium responsible for maintaining the O-Train, as suggested by Coun. Shawn Menard. The city's interim general manager of transit services, Troy Charter, confirms the ability to withhold monthly payments from RTG if they fail to meet performance standards, which could result in significant financial compensation for transit users.