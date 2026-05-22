Ottawa Teen Dies After Quebec Ski Lift Accident | Tragic News Update (2026)

A heartbreaking tragedy has left a community in mourning: a 13-year-old skier from Ottawa has passed away days after a devastating accident on a Quebec ski lift. This story raises critical questions about safety measures and accountability—but here’s where it gets even more unsettling: how could something so routine turn fatal? Let’s dive into the details.

On February 11, during a school trip to Centre Vorlage, a ski resort nestled in Wakefield, Quebec—just 30 kilometers northwest of Ottawa—the young girl’s clothing became entangled in the chairlift as it ascended. What should have been a fun outing took a horrifying turn, leaving her with severe injuries. Despite efforts to save her, her family confirmed her passing on Sunday in a statement released by the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

And this is the part most people miss: while accidents happen, the circumstances surrounding this incident have sparked debates about ski lift safety protocols. Are current measures enough to prevent such tragedies? Or is there a deeper systemic issue at play? The Centre Vorlage ski hill has been closed since the accident, expressing deep sorrow in a statement, but questions remain about whether more could have been done to prevent this.

As the local police and Quebec’s construction industry oversight body investigate, one can’t help but wonder: Could this have been avoided? And if so, what changes need to be made to ensure no family endures such heartbreak again? Share your thoughts in the comments—this is a conversation that demands attention and action.

Ottawa Teen Dies After Quebec Ski Lift Accident | Tragic News Update (2026)

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