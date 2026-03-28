Ottawa's Recycling Woes: A Bumpy Transition (2026)

A rocky beginning for Ottawa's new recycling collection system has left some residents and city officials frustrated. The transition to a private recycling collector, Miller Waste Systems, has encountered several challenges, including conflicting pickup schedules, uncollected bins, and an overwhelmed customer support line.

A Bumpy Road Ahead?

Residents and city councillors are expressing concerns about the recent changes in Ottawa's recycling collection. After Miller Waste Systems took over on January 1st, issues started to arise. People reported confusion over pickup dates, with bins left unemptied, and a customer support line that was constantly engaged.

Orléans East-Cumberland Coun. Matt Luloff described the situation: "People were sending emails, making calls, and the mailboxes were full."

Technical Troubles and Conflicting Schedules

Miller Waste Systems is contracted by Circular Materials, a group appointed by the Ontario government to manage the province's recycling system. Circular Materials is funded by leading food, beverage, and consumer product manufacturers, taking the financial burden off Ottawa residents, who now only pay for garbage and organics pickup.

However, one of the initial challenges was the conflicting pickup schedules. Councillor Theresa Kavanagh from Bay ward explained, "There was confusion because the pickup dates listed by Circular Materials didn't match the City of Ottawa's schedule."

A Different Experience

Gary Rusyn, a resident from Kanata, faced a unique issue. On his first collection day after the holidays, only the loose recyclables at the curb were picked up, leaving his full blue bin untouched. Rusyn tried to contact Miller Waste multiple times but received no response. He finally got through on the phone, and the company sent a truck to complete the pickup later that day.

Communication and Capacity

The City of Ottawa's 311 phone line transferred over 600 calls to Miller Waste and Circular Materials from January 1st to 8th. Allen Langdon, CEO of Circular Materials, acknowledged the issue, stating, "I think they've taken measures to ensure they have the capacity to manage the calls."

Langdon also addressed the bin size issue, clarifying that while a standard blue or black box is preferred, they will collect recycling in non-standard containers as long as they can be safely lifted and emptied by workers. He added that recycling should generally weigh less than 23 kilograms.

No Cost for New Bins

Langdon also clarified that there is no cost to residents for a new bin. This was a concern raised by resident David Cuddy, who was initially told by Miller Waste that only new build homes would receive free containers. Langdon confirmed that this is not the case, and residents will not be charged for replacement bins.

Working with the City

Miller Waste continues to transport Ottawa's recyclables to the Cascades Recovery+ plant in the city's east end, the same location used by the city previously. According to the city, no jobs have been lost due to the switch to Circular Materials.

The city's collections calendar app will continue to display recycling schedules to support residents during this transition period.

Coun. Luloff, who is used to dealing with city staff on recycling queries, finds the introduction of a third-party operator frustrating. He said, "We're in the same line as everyone else when it comes to responding to resident concerns."

And this is the part most people miss...

While these initial challenges are being addressed, the transition to a new recycling collection system is a complex process. It's important to remember that changes like these often come with growing pains. As Ottawa navigates this new era of recycling, it's a reminder of the ongoing efforts to improve waste management and sustainability.

What are your thoughts on Ottawa's recycling journey? Do you think these challenges are a necessary step towards a more efficient system? Feel free to share your opinions and experiences in the comments below!