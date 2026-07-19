Ottawa Man's Remains Found in Remote Area East of North Bay (2026)

A 26-year-old man from Ottawa, identified as Hakeem Muhikira, was found dead on a remote dirt road in Clara and Maria Township, east of North Bay, Ontario. The discovery was made on Sunday morning by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) who received reports of human remains on North River Road. The road is unpaved and located south of Highway 17, approximately 30 kilometers east of Mattawa, branching off from Brent Road near Cedar Lake in Algonquin Provincial Park.

The OPP confirmed that foul play is not ruled out, as they are treating the case as an ongoing criminal investigation. The force did not disclose if Muhikira had been reported missing, but preliminary information suggests no broader threat to the public. The investigation is being handled by the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

This tragic incident has left the community in shock, and the OPP is urging anyone with information to come forward. The public is encouraged to contact the North Bay OPP investigators to provide any relevant details that could assist in the ongoing probe.

It's worth noting that an earlier version of this story incorrectly spelled Hakeem Muhikira's first name as 'Hakim,' which has since been corrected. The OPP's swift action and transparency in providing updates are appreciated, ensuring the public is kept informed about the progress of the investigation.

Ottawa Man's Remains Found in Remote Area East of North Bay (2026)

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