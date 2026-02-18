Osteoprotegerin: The Surprising Link Between Bone Health and Heart Disease (2026)

Bold reveal: a single molecule, Osteoprotegerin (OPG), sits at the crossroads between bone health and heart disease, influencing how our skeleton talks to our vessels.

We’re announcing a new article in Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications that dives into OPG, a glycoprotein in the tumor necrosis factor superfamily. It primarily regulates bone metabolism by dampening the formation and activity of osteoclasts. But its influence extends far beyond bones. Growing evidence shows OPG plays a meaningful role in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs): higher circulating OPG levels correlate with atherosclerosis, arterial calcification, and heart failure, pointing to its involvement in heart remodeling and vascular pathology. OPG helps maintain calcification balance and vascular health by limiting the transdifferentiation of vascular smooth muscle cells into bone-like (osteogenic) cells. Abnormal OPG expression is found in conditions that heighten cardiovascular risk, such as aortic valve stenosis, chronic kidney disease, and diabetes.

Here’s the twist: OPG doesn’t act alone. It interacts with inflammatory and apoptotic mediators, including RANKL and TRAIL, weaving signaling pathways that connect bone biology, inflammation, and vascular dysfunction. Elevated OPG and shifts in the OPG/TRAIL ratio have been linked to myocardial infarction, adverse left ventricular remodeling, and higher mortality, signaling that this axis could reflect disease processes and outcomes.

This review synthesizes molecular and clinical insights into OPG’s multifaceted role in cardiovascular disease. It emphasizes OPG not only as a contributor to disease mechanisms but also as a potential predictive biomarker. In cardiovascular medicine, understanding the OPG/RANKL/TRAIL axis could guide targeted therapies and improve risk stratification.

Source:
Lutfu Askin, Okan Tanrıverdi, Erdem Kaya, et al. Integrative Mechanisms of Osteoprotegerin in Cardiovascular Pathophysiology. CVIA. 2026. Vol. 11(1). DOI: 10.15212/CVIA.2025.0035.https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/CVIA.2025.0035

