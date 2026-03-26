Osteopath-Approved Hip Hinge Exercises to Strengthen Glutes, Loosen Hips & Protect Your Lower Back (2026)

Unleash Your Hinge Power: A Simple Movement to Transform Your Body and Prevent Pain

In a world where we spend countless hours sitting, whether at our desks or in our cars, our bodies often pay the price. But here's the good news: there's a simple yet powerful movement that can help undo the damage caused by prolonged sitting and strengthen your body's core hinge point. Are you ready to discover the secret?

The Hip Hinge: Your Daily Movement Solution

Imagine a world where lifting something off the floor or squatting down is effortless and pain-free. That's the promise of the hip hinge, a pivotal motion that can transform your body's mechanics.

The Problem with Prolonged Sitting

When we sit for extended periods, our hip flexors become tight, accustomed to holding us in that 90-degree posture. Meanwhile, our glutes, the powerful muscles in our buttocks, become weak and elongated. This imbalance can lead to back pain, knee strain, and an overall lack of support from these crucial muscle groups.

The Solution: Hip Hinge Mechanics

Enter the hip hinge, a simple yet effective movement that targets these very issues. By mastering the hip hinge, you can strengthen your glutes, loosen your hips, and protect your lower back and knees. It's a win-win situation!

Meet the Expert: Andy McIntyre

Our guide on this journey is Andy McIntyre, an osteopath with a unique background. Originally a software developer, Andy made a career shift towards sports massage and osteopathy, training at the prestigious London School of Osteopathy. His expertise lies not only in treating pain but also in helping individuals, from desk-bound professionals to elite athletes, improve their movement patterns and overall well-being.

Three Hip-Hinge Exercises to Try

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Unweighted Good Morning: Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, engage your core, and push your hips back as you fold forward.

Keep your back straight and gaze towards the floor, feeling the strain in your hamstrings rather than your lower back.

Hinge to a comfortable depth, keeping your back flat, then push your hips forward to straighten up. Romanian Deadlift: Hold a pair of dumbbells or a light barbell in front of your thighs, palms facing you.

Mimic the good morning technique, sitting your hips back with your core engaged, keeping your spine neutral.

Lower the weight, keeping it close to your shins, and drive your hips forward to straighten up, squeezing your glutes at the top. Sprinter Knee-Drive Hip Hinge: Stand tall with one leg lifted, knee at hip height, and arms in a sprinter's stance or hanging by your sides.

Sit your hips back to hinge forward, moving your raised leg behind you.

You can keep your back leg slightly bent or extend it to touch the floor for balance.

Feel the load in the back of your standing leg's thigh as you hinge forward, then drive your hips forward to return to the start.

Complete reps on one side, then switch.

The Benefits: Beyond Strength and Flexibility

By incorporating these hip-hinge movements into your daily routine, you'll not only strengthen your glutes and hips but also improve your overall posture and movement mechanics. Say goodbye to back pain and hello to a more confident, agile you!

And This is the Part Most People Miss...

The hip hinge isn't just about looking good or performing well in the gym. It's about reclaiming your body's natural movement patterns and preventing future injuries. By investing a few minutes each day into these simple exercises, you're taking a proactive approach to your health and well-being.

Controversy Alert: Is the Hip Hinge Overrated?

Some might argue that the hip hinge is overemphasized, suggesting that other movements or exercises could be just as effective. What's your take on this? Do you think the hip hinge is a game-changer, or are there other strategies that could yield similar results? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's spark a conversation about the best ways to keep our bodies healthy and strong!