Oscars 2026 Live Stream: Watch the 98th Academy Awards on Hulu and ABC (2026)

Get ready for a night of glitz, glamour, and cinematic celebration as we delve into the world of the 2026 Oscars! In this article, I'll be your guide through the red carpet, the awards ceremony, and the behind-the-scenes streaming options that make this event accessible to a global audience. So, grab your popcorn and let's dive in!

The Big Night: Oscars 2026

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by the charismatic Conan O'Brien, promises to be a star-studded affair. With a lineup of exceptional films, the race for Best Picture is tighter than ever. From Paul Thomas Anderson's critically acclaimed "One Battle After Another" to Ryan Coogler's crowd favorite "Sinners," the competition is fierce.

Streaming the Nominees

For those eager to catch up on the nominated films, Decider's Angela Tricarico has curated a comprehensive guide. I, personally, have already indulged in "The Secret Agent" and "Hamnet," and I'm excited to see how they fare on the big night.

Where and When to Watch

The Oscars will air live on ABC and Hulu on March 15th, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. The red carpet, a spectacle in itself, begins earlier with E!'s coverage at 4:00 p.m. ET. For those who prefer a more interactive experience, Hulu offers an American Sign Language (ASL) live stream, ensuring accessibility for all.

Streaming Services and Free Trials

If you're cord-cutting, fear not! Services like Hulu and DIRECTV offer free trials, allowing you to catch the Oscars without committing to a subscription. DIRECTV, in particular, provides flexible plans with Genre Packs, catering to diverse preferences and budgets.

Deeper Analysis: The Impact and Trends

The Oscars are more than just a night of awards; they reflect the pulse of the film industry and popular culture. This year's ceremony showcases a diverse range of films, with "Sinners" breaking records for Oscar nominations. However, will it follow in the footsteps of "The Color Purple" and go home empty-handed?

The Best Actor category is also a hotly contested battle, with Timothee Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan in the running. And let's not forget the Best Actress race, where Rose Byrne's performance in "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" has sparked a compelling case for her potential win.

The Surprises and Snubs

Every year, the Oscars nominations bring surprises and disappointments. "F1" making it to the Best Picture finish line is a testament to the power of unexpected stories. On the other hand, the snubs and surprises list always sparks debates, highlighting the subjective nature of cinematic appreciation.

Conclusion: A Night to Remember

As we gear up for the 2026 Oscars, the excitement is palpable. With a host of talented films and performers, this year's ceremony promises to be a memorable one. So, whether you're a cinephile or a casual viewer, tune in, enjoy the show, and be a part of this annual celebration of cinema!