Oscar Piastri's New F1 Support Team: Pedro Matos & Emma Murray Explained (2026)

Oscar Piastri's F1 Support Team Overhaul: A Bold Move to Regain Championship Form

Oscar Piastri, the rising star of Formula 1, has made a bold statement by revamping his support network for the upcoming season. This move comes after a challenging second half of the previous championship, where a series of mistakes and subpar performances saw him lose a significant lead in the drivers' standings. But here's where it gets intriguing: his new team members are not just any additions.

Piastri's management, led by the seasoned Mark Webber and Ann Neal, remains intact. However, Webber is taking a step back from trackside support, focusing on commercial aspects with his wife Ann. Instead, Piastri will be joined by Pedro Matos, a former Prema engineer, and Emma Murray, an Australian mental coach. Matos, who worked with Piastri in 2017 and during his Formula 2 title-winning season in 2021, brings a unique technical perspective. This change hints at a more tailored approach to technical support, potentially streamlining the decision-making process.

Piastri's reflections on the past season are telling. He acknowledges both positive and challenging lessons, particularly regarding technical and driving aspects. The young driver seems to have identified specific areas for improvement, especially in managing high-pressure situations. This is where Matos and Murray's expertise could prove invaluable.

Controversy surrounded Piastri's drop in performance last autumn, with some speculating team sabotage or favoritism towards teammate Lando Norris. However, Piastri's mistakes under pressure, like accidents in Baku and Austin, suggest a different narrative. Matos's role as an independent voice could be crucial in providing unbiased support during these critical moments.

As Piastri prepares for the new season, his team's adjustments are a testament to his commitment to continuous improvement. With a fresh perspective on technical support and a focus on mental coaching, Piastri is setting the stage for a potential comeback. Will this strategic overhaul pay off? Only time will tell, but it's a move that has the F1 community buzzing with anticipation.