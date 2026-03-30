Oscar Onley, a rising star in cycling, is eyeing a podium finish at the Tour de France in the next couple of years. Despite finishing fourth last summer, Onley feels he is still 'very far away' from winning the race. However, he is confident that with steady progress and a bit of luck, he can bridge the 'big gap' with the top two riders. Onley's breakthrough season has been marked by a steady climb up the ranks, with his first individual professional win coming in the 2024 Tour Down Under. Looking ahead, Onley is particularly excited about the prospect of the Tour de France starting in Edinburgh in 2027, which he believes will be a 'special' event. Meanwhile, Onley is also optimistic about the state of cycling in terms of performance-enhancing drugs, trusting in the systems in place to keep the sport clean. However, he acknowledges that there is still work to be done to ensure a level playing field worldwide. Outside of cycling, Onley is missing the simple pleasures of home, like a certain brand of fruit squash, and the Lammermuir Hills, where he enjoyed his favorite bike ride. As he prepares for the new season in Andorra, Onley is looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, hoping that this will be the year he finally achieves his dream of success at the Tour de France.
Oscar Onley's Journey to the Tour de France Podium: Can He Make History? (2026)
References
- https://www.thetimes.com/uk/history/article/son-fathers-epic-bike-trip-nf5jmx0v9
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cycling/articles/c3e0p548zx8o
- https://escapecollective.com/whos-riding-what-in-the-2026-worldtour-2/
- https://www.pinkbike.com/news/video-50to01s-10th-anniversary-roadtrip-with-josh-bryceland-danny-macaskill-josh-lewis-and-many-more.html
- https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cjezqp5p8ywo
- https://escapecollective.com/how-wrong-were-my-2025-predictions-really/
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