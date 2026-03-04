Oscar Nominations 2026: Biggest Snubs & Surprises! (Ariana Grande, Paul Mescal & More) (2026)

The 98th Academy Awards nominations are out, and as always, they've sparked a whirlwind of emotions, debates, and outright shock. But here's where it gets controversial... While some expected names made the cut, others were left in the dust, leaving fans and critics alike scratching their heads. Let's dive into the biggest snubs and surprises that have everyone talking.

SNUB: 'Wicked' Cast in the Shadows

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were widely expected to land nominations for their roles in Wicked, and Stephen Schwartz's new songs seemed like a sure bet. And this is the part most people miss... Despite the film's buzz, all were overlooked, leaving many to wonder what went wrong.

SNUB: Chase Infiniti’s Star Fades

Chase Infiniti, a breakout star of the season, failed to secure a nomination for her lead role in One Battle After Another. Her absence from the list has sparked debates about whether the Academy overlooked a fresh talent.

SURPRISE: Delroy Lindo’s Unexpected Nod

Delroy Lindo’s supporting role in Sinners earned him a nomination, despite being rarely mentioned in pre-awards discussions. His portrayal of Delta Slim has now become a talking point, proving that sometimes the underdog steals the show.

SNUB: Paul Mescal Overlooked for 'Hamnet'

While Jessie Buckley secured a nomination for Hamnet, Paul Mescal was surprisingly left out. His emotionally charged performance had many convinced he’d be a shoo-in, raising questions about the Academy’s criteria.

SURPRISE: Kate Hudson’s Comeback

Kate Hudson’s nomination for Song Sung Blue was a pleasant surprise. Though her campaign was strong, the competition was fierce, making her nod a testament to her resilience.

SNUB: 'Superman' Fails to Fly in VFX

Despite its box office success, Superman didn’t soar in the Visual Effects category. Boldly asking... Did the Academy voters prioritize innovation over fan favorites?

SURPRISE: Elle Fanning Shines in 'Sentimental Value'

Elle Fanning’s supporting nomination for Sentimental Value was unexpected, especially since all the buzz was around her co-star, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas. Both actresses securing nods highlights the film’s strong ensemble cast.

SNUB: 'No Other Choice' Misses the Mark

Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice was a critical and commercial hit, but it failed to secure a Best International Film nomination. The crowded category and Neon’s strong lineup may have played a role, but was it a fair call?

SNUB: 'Weapons' Loses Its Edge

Zach Cregger’s Weapons missed out on an Original Screenplay nomination, despite Amy Madigan’s supporting nod. Thought-provoking question... Did the Academy undervalue the film’s writing in favor of more traditional contenders?

SNUB: 'Sorry, Baby' Left Out in the Cold

The indie darling Sorry, Baby was a Globe nominee and a critic favorite, but it couldn’t crack the Oscars. Controversial interpretation... Is the Academy out of touch with indie cinema?

SURPRISE: 'The Ugly Stepsister' Gets Its Due

The Ugly Stepsister earned a nomination for Makeup and Hairstyling, a well-deserved recognition for its unconventional and stunning visuals. This nod proves that bold creativity can pay off.

SNUB: 'Jay Kelly' Shut Out

Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler, was expected to secure nominations. However, the intense competition this year left it empty-handed. Inviting discussion... Was this a case of too much talent in one category?

SURPRISE: 'F1' Races to Best Picture

Apple’s F1 secured a Best Picture nomination, surprising many who thought it would only compete in technical categories. Bold statement... Could this be a sign of the Academy embracing streaming platforms?

SNUB: 'Sentimental Value' Misses Casting Nod

Despite all four primary actors earning nominations, Sentimental Value was snubbed in the new Casting category. Asking the audience... Does this make sense, or did the Academy miss the mark?

SNUB: Jennifer Lawrence’s 'Die My Love' Ignored

Jennifer Lawrence’s ferocious performance in Die My Love was overlooked, despite her outstanding work and a lively press cycle. Controversial question... Did the film’s limited audience hurt its Oscar chances?

SNUB: 'The Testament of Ann Lee' Fails to Impress

Amanda Seyfried’s late momentum for The Testament of Ann Lee wasn’t enough to secure a nomination. Subtle counterpoint... Was the film too unconventional for traditional Academy tastes?

SNUB: Miley Cyrus’s Song Left Out

Miley Cyrus’s Dream As One from Avatar: Fire and Ash didn’t make the cut, despite her campaigning. Encouraging discussion... Did the Academy favor more traditional songs over modern contributions?

SURPRISE: Names Pronounced Correctly

Kudos to Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman for doing their homework and ensuring names were pronounced correctly. Small details, big impact!

SNUB: Guillermo del Toro Misses Best Director

Despite Frankenstein earning nine nominations, including Best Picture, Guillermo del Toro was snubbed for Best Director. Boldly highlighting... Is this a case of the Academy overlooking a visionary?

SURPRISE: 'The Lost Bus' Finds Its Way

Paul Greengrass’s The Lost Bus secured a Visual Effects nomination, surprising many who thought it had been lost in the campaign cycle. Final thought-provoking question... What does this say about the Academy’s appreciation for understated VFX?

What do you think? Were these snubs and surprises justified, or did the Academy get it wrong? Let us know in the comments!