Oscar De La Hoya vs. Dana White: The War of Words Escalates (2026)

Oscar De La Hoya's recent Instagram segment, 'Clapback Thursday', takes aim at Dana White and Zuffa Boxing, labeling their promotion as a 'failed science project'. De La Hoya's scathing critique comes in response to White's recent comments, where he called De La Hoya 'mentally ill' and his promotion 'babies'.

De La Hoya's response is a passionate defense of his own promotion, Golden Boy Promotions, and a critique of Zuffa Boxing's efforts. He questions the credibility of Zuffa's success, suggesting that their events are poorly attended and lack the historical significance of traditional boxing promotions. De La Hoya also joins Eddie Hearn in criticizing the Zuffa Boxing World Championship belt, calling it a 'made-up belt' with no real value.

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The tension between De La Hoya and White has been building, with White's comments about De La Hoya's mental health and the state of his promotion. De La Hoya's response is a direct challenge to White, highlighting the differences in their approaches to boxing promotion and the potential for a heated debate between the two industry giants.

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The boxing world is abuzz with the back-and-forth between De La Hoya and White, as fans eagerly await the next chapter in this ongoing feud. With both parties known for their strong personalities and passionate stances, the future of Zuffa Boxing and the boxing industry itself may be influenced by the outcome of this verbal sparring.

Oscar De La Hoya vs. Dana White: The War of Words Escalates (2026)

References

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