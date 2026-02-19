Osaka Fire Emergency: Tsutenkaku Tower Tourist Spot Threatened (2026)

A tourist hotspot is under threat! Osaka's iconic Tsutenkaku Tower, a beloved destination for travelers, is facing a potential disaster. But here's where it gets urgent: a fire has been reported nearby, with smoke rising from a building in Naniwa Ward, as witnessed by a concerned passerby. This incident occurred on January 9th, around 10:35 am local time.

The Osaka Municipal Fire Department is currently battling the blaze, located just 200 meters south of Ebisucho Station. The fire's proximity to the famous tower and a bustling shopping street has locals and tourists on edge.

And this is the part that captures the attention: Tsutenkaku Tower, a symbol of Osaka's vibrant culture, stands tall at 103 meters, attracting visitors with its observation deck and vibrant atmosphere. But will the firefighters be able to protect this beloved landmark and the surrounding area?

