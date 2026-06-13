Orlando Bloom's Malibu Mansion: A Colorful Retreat with a $12 Million Price Tag (2026)

Orlando Bloom's Malibu retreat, a true labor of love and personal expression, is now up for grabs, offering a unique glimpse into the actor's taste and lifestyle. This property, with its $12 million price tag, is a testament to Bloom's vision and the transformation he undertook.

A Star's Retreat

Originally purchased for a modest $2.5 million, Bloom's investment in renovations speaks volumes about his dedication to creating a dream home. The result? A Japanese-inspired haven with a gym, sauna, and direct beach access, all within a gated community.

Family Connections

Bloom's decision to sell is intriguing, especially considering his son's early life in Malibu and the proximity to his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. It raises questions about the emotional ties to this property and the narrative of moving on.

Interior Design

The home's interior is a masterpiece, featuring a striking sea-foam green kitchen with Mexican tiles and a butcher-block island. The living areas, with their built-in sound systems and ocean views, create an atmosphere of luxury and relaxation.

A Personal Touch

What makes this property even more fascinating is Bloom's collaboration with designer Roy McMakin. The actor's initiative to reach out directly to McMakin showcases his involvement and the personal touch he brought to the design process.

Beyond the Sale

The timing of the sale, shortly after Bloom's split from Katy Perry, adds another layer of intrigue. The official statement about their relationship shift hints at a mature approach to co-parenting, which is a refreshing perspective in the public eye.

Final Thoughts

Orlando Bloom's Malibu retreat is more than just a real estate listing; it's a story of personal growth, design choices, and the evolution of relationships. From its initial purchase to its lavish renovations, this property has been a chapter in Bloom's life, and now it's ready for a new one.