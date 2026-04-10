Orioles Spring Training: Key Questions and Players to Watch (2026)

As the dust settles on the Super Bowl, baseball fans are buzzing with anticipation for the start of spring training, and the Baltimore Orioles are no exception. But with a flurry of offseason moves and a roster brimming with new faces, the Orioles' journey to Opening Day is shaping up to be a rollercoaster ride. And this is where it gets intriguing: how will these changes impact the team's dynamics and performance?

Let's rewind to the offseason and dissect the Orioles' roster transformations. With 39 players on the 40-man roster, including 10 newcomers, the team has undergone a significant facelift. Among the fresh faces are pitchers Shane Baz, Cameron Foster, Anthony Nunez, Ryan Helsley, and Andrew Kittredge, first baseman Pete Alonso, utility infielder Blaze Alexander, and outfielders Leody Taveras, Reed Trimble, and Taylor Ward. But here's where it gets controversial: will these new additions gel with the existing squad, or will they disrupt the team's chemistry?

The Orioles' front office has been busy, with president of baseball operations Mike Elias orchestrating a series of trades and signings. Notable acquisitions include Baz from Tampa Bay, Ward from the Los Angeles Angels, and Alexander from Arizona. Meanwhile, players like Maverick Handley, Pedro Léon, and Marco Luciano have been removed from the 40-man roster. And this is the part most people miss: the ripple effects of these moves on the team's depth chart and player development.

As spring training unfolds in Sarasota, several key questions loom large. What's the status of Ryan Mountcastle, and how does it impact Coby Mayo's future, given their overlapping positions? Will Tyler Wells secure a spot in the rotation or be relegated to the bullpen? And what about the bullpen itself – who will emerge as the go-to relievers?

The World Baseball Classic adds another layer of complexity, with players like Gunnar Henderson, Dean Kremer, and Tyler O'Neill participating and potentially missing part of spring training. But does this absence hurt their chances of making the Opening Day roster, or will their international experience prove invaluable?

Non-roster invitees like Albert Suárez, Jeremiah Jackson, and Enrique Bradfield Jr. will also be vying for attention, with some facing an uphill battle due to their option status. Here's a thought-provoking question: should the Orioles prioritize experience or potential when making roster decisions?

As the Orioles' new manager, Craig Albernaz, and his coaching staff prepare to welcome the team, the stage is set for an intriguing spring. With 20 games broadcast on MASN, fans will have ample opportunity to follow the team's progress. But what's your take on the Orioles' offseason moves and their prospects for the upcoming season? Do you think they've struck the right balance between veteran presence and youthful energy, or is there a glaring weakness that needs addressing? Weigh in with your thoughts and let's spark a discussion!