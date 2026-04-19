Orioles Split Squad Action: March 7 Spring Training Highlights & Analysis (2026)

The Orioles' Split Squad Conundrum: A Spring Training Oddity

In the fascinating world of baseball's preseason, we often encounter unique scenarios, and today's focus is on the Baltimore Orioles' split squad games. On March 7th, the Orioles took on a challenge that only spring training can present: fielding two separate teams simultaneously.

What's the strategy behind this unusual setup? Well, it's a chance for coaches to evaluate a broader range of players, especially when some key members are absent due to international commitments. In this case, the Orioles had to divide their squad, with one team staying in Sarasota to face the Twins and the other traveling to take on the Braves.

A Broadcasting Twist

Adding to the intrigue, the broadcasting plans for these games took an unexpected turn. Initially, the game in Sarasota was set to be broadcast on MASN, but that plan was mysteriously scrapped. This left fans with limited options to follow the action, as the home game was only available on Orioles radio. The away game, however, could be watched on MLB.tv for those with access to the Braves feed.

Home Team Lineup: A Mix of Familiar and Surprising Faces

The home team's lineup featured some intriguing choices. Heston Kjerstad in right field and Adley Rutschman behind the plate are notable mentions. But the real curiosity lies in the center field position, where Blaze Alexander, typically a middle infielder, was given the nod. This decision prompts the question: is this a one-off experiment or a potential long-term solution?

Furthermore, the inclusion of Wehiwa Aloy, a player not even on the non-roster invite list, is highly unusual. This move is likely facilitated by the split squad situation and the absence of Gunnar Henderson, who is representing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. It's a testament to the depth of the Orioles' talent pool, even if it's just a temporary fix.

Road Team: A Different Story

The traveling Orioles squad presented a different set of talking points. With Luis De León on the mound, fans were denied the chance to watch one of the team's top pitching prospects on local television. The lineup also featured some lesser-known names, like Willy Vasquez and José Barrero, who even the most dedicated Orioles followers might not recognize.

The absence of Colton Cowser from both lineups is intriguing. Is it a strategic decision, or is there something more to it? It's a detail worth monitoring in the coming days.

The Spring Training Paradox

Spring training lineups are often a puzzle, and this split squad scenario adds another layer of complexity. While it's easy to get caught up in the daily changes, it's essential to remember that these lineups are not set in stone. They provide an opportunity for experimentation and evaluation, allowing coaches to make informed decisions for the regular season.

In my opinion, this split squad day is a perfect example of the challenges and opportunities presented by spring training. It's a time for testing unconventional ideas, like Alexander in center field, and managing unexpected absences. The Orioles' approach showcases their adaptability and the depth of their talent pool, even if it leaves fans and analysts with more questions than answers.