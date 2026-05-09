Orioles Sign Thairo Estrada to Minor League Deal (2026)

Bold statement: Baltimore’s move to add Thairo Estrada signals a strategic depth boost for an infield of uncertainties, and the move deserves a closer look at what it means for the Orioles’ roster this spring and beyond. But here’s where it gets controversial: can a veteran with recent injury history still be a stabilizing force for a team rebuilding infield logistics? Let’s break it down.

The Orioles have signed infielder Thairo Estrada to a minor league contract with an invitation to big‑league Spring Training, per an official club announcement. Estrada, who just turned 30, began his professional journey in Venezuela before signing with the Yankees as an amateur. He debuted in the majors with New York in 2019, but he’s best known for his productive stretch with San Francisco from 2021 to 2023. Over those three seasons, he posted a cumulative line of .266/.320/.416 with 105 wRC+ and earned a more prominent role by shifting from a utility role into the Giants’ everyday second baseman at times. His glove complemented his bat well, making him a valuable contributor during that period.

Trouble arrived in 2024: a left wrist sprain limited him to 96 games, and his numbers suffered to a .217/.247/.343 line (68 wRC+) even when healthy. The Giants released him, and a one-year stint with Colorado didn’t reverse the trend. An additional wrist injury—this time a fracture after being hit by a pitch in Cactus League action—cost Estrada about two months. He also spent time on the injured list for a thumb sprain and a hamstring strain. Across 165 plate appearances that year, his totals stood at .253/.285/.370.

With Baltimore, Estrada will compete for a bench infield role as the roster’s infield picture becomes noticeably less crowded than it appeared weeks ago. Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg would have opened the season on the injured list anyway—Holliday recovering from hamate surgery, Westburg dealing with a partial UCL tear that he’s attempting to rehab without surgery. Those absences likely accelerate opportunities for others.

That context could push Coby Mayo (likely at third base) and trade pick Blaze Alexander (second base) into starting or near-starting roles. Utility infielder Jeremiah Jackson could also see elevated duty, and Baltimore addedkeeper Bryan Ramos off waivers after Westburg’s injury, giving the club another infield option around the diamonds.

Estrada arrives as the most seasoned candidate among the backup infield contenders on Baltimore’s roster. Over 508 major league games, he has compiled 1,870 plate appearances with a .251/.299/.392 triple-slash line (91 wRC+). While his primary position has been in the middle infield, he’s also logged time at third base and across all three outfield spots, with second base being his strongest spot. If he makes the club, he provides flexibility to back up multiple positions while the rest of the infield sorts itself out during spring and early season evaluations.

Bottom line: this is a low-risk, potential high-reward depth addition for Baltimore, bringing in a veteran with versatility and a track record of contributing when healthy. The real test will be whether Estrada can stay on the field and bridge the gap as the Orioles navigate a still-developing infield alignment.

Would you feel confident with Estrada as a versatile bench cog, or would you prefer the Orioles to push for a more definitive everyday solution at one or two infield spots? Share your thoughts in the comments.