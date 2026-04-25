Orioles Prospect Samuel Basallo Injury Update: What Happened & When Will He Return? (2026)

Orioles' Top Prospect Samuel Basallo's Spring Training Injury: A Close Call

The Baltimore Orioles' top prospect, Samuel Basallo, suffered an injury during Spring Training, leaving fans and the team alike on edge. The incident occurred while Basallo was making a play at home plate, stretching out to tag a runner and appearing to hurt himself. He writhed in pain for a few moments before being removed from the game, prompting concerns about his availability for the upcoming season.

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Orioles manager Craig Albernaz assured the media that Basallo's injury was a 'precautionary measure' and that he could have continued playing. However, the team is calling it right-side abdominal discomfort, and they are hoping for a quick recovery, aiming for Basallo to return this weekend. This incident comes just a week after the team suffered the loss of Jordan Westburg and Jackson Holliday for the start of the season, raising concerns about the team's health and depth.

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The Orioles' top prospect has been a key player in the team's success, and his injury has sparked discussions about the importance of player health and safety. As the team prepares for the upcoming season, fans are left wondering about the impact of this injury on Basallo's long-term prospects and the team's overall performance.

While the injury is not considered serious, it serves as a reminder of the risks that athletes face during training and competition. As the Orioles continue to navigate the challenges of Spring Training, they must prioritize the health and well-being of their players, ensuring that they are prepared for the demands of the upcoming season. The team's ability to manage player health and safety will be crucial in determining their success on the field.

Orioles Prospect Samuel Basallo Injury Update: What Happened & When Will He Return? (2026)

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