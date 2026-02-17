Orioles Pitching Market Update: Who's Next? (2026)

Patience, Birdland! The Orioles' pitching puzzle remains unsolved, and the anticipation is palpable. The team is still rumored to be eyeing some big names, but the silence speaks volumes. Let's dive into the current state of the pitching market and what it means for our beloved Orioles.

It seems the Orioles are still in the mix for free agents like Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez. While there's been little public buzz, Zac Gallen remains a potential fit. And let's not forget top trade targets Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta, who might stay put unless the Tigers and Brewers lower their asking prices.

There's no hard deadline here. Players and teams can take their time, even stretching into spring training. But history shows this isn't always a recipe for success.

Remember 2024? Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery both waited until late March to find new homes. Snell struggled initially, posting a concerning 9.51 ERA through June. Montgomery started strong but faded, ending with a 6.23 ERA over just 117 innings. He hasn't pitched in the majors since.

But here's where it gets controversial... Just because some pitchers struggled after late signings doesn't mean Valdez, Suárez, and Gallen will face the same fate. However, the Orioles aren't alone in their caution. The rest of the league seems to share their concerns.

What's the holdup? Most likely, it boils down to contract length. Players want more years and guaranteed money. Teams want fewer years and less commitment, even if it means a higher average annual value (AAV). Given the current landscape, it feels like teams might get their way, or at least a smaller deal than anticipated.

This could be exactly what Orioles President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias wants. Last offseason, he offered Corbin Burnes a four-year deal with a $45 million AAV. Burnes ended up getting six years and a $35 million AAV from the Diamondbacks. Elias prefers not to spend big on individual pitchers, believing it restricts the rest of the roster. He's not entirely wrong. Burnes has already undergone Tommy John surgery, proving Elias' point. But sometimes, big contracts are necessary to land top talent.

The pitching market has been unusual. Dylan Cease got a massive seven-year, $210 million deal early in the winter, but things quieted down afterward. Tatsuya Imai settled for a three-year deal worth $54 million, and Michael King got only three years. Are the remaining arms likely to get the six or seven years they hoped for?

That's why many teams have turned to trades. The Orioles sought out Shane Baz. The Cubs landed Edward Cabrera. The Yankees acquired Ryan Weathers. This seems to be where the league sees the value right now.

What do you think, Birdland? Are you worried about the Orioles' slow pace in the pitching market? Do you agree with Elias' approach, or do you think they need to make a splash? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

